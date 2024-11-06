Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
06.11.2024 18:37 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Nov-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
6 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               6 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      113,843 
Highest price paid per share:         133.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          129.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.1030p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,286,151 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,286,151) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      131.1030p                    113,843

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
286              132.00          08:10:50         00309013961TRLO1     XLON 
1741              132.00          08:34:20         00309038484TRLO1     XLON 
184              133.00          08:40:49         00309044796TRLO1     XLON 
385              133.00          08:40:49         00309044797TRLO1     XLON 
477              133.00          08:40:59         00309044957TRLO1     XLON 
1666              132.50          08:41:26         00309045449TRLO1     XLON 
23               132.50          08:44:35         00309048396TRLO1     XLON 
153              132.50          08:44:35         00309048397TRLO1     XLON 
118              132.50          08:44:35         00309048398TRLO1     XLON 
1732              132.50          08:47:29         00309051245TRLO1     XLON 
367              132.50          09:00:50         00309066063TRLO1     XLON 
505              132.50          09:00:50         00309066064TRLO1     XLON 
871              132.00          09:15:24         00309081960TRLO1     XLON 
200              132.00          09:28:00         00309095541TRLO1     XLON 
353              132.00          09:28:00         00309095542TRLO1     XLON 
350              132.00          09:28:00         00309095543TRLO1     XLON 
842              131.50          09:28:08         00309095687TRLO1     XLON 
873              131.00          09:36:42         00309104570TRLO1     XLON 
840              130.00          09:43:37         00309111827TRLO1     XLON 
839              130.00          09:43:37         00309111828TRLO1     XLON 
1335              130.00          09:43:37         00309111835TRLO1     XLON 
852              129.50          09:45:25         00309113435TRLO1     XLON 
525              129.00          09:45:25         00309113446TRLO1     XLON 
860              129.50          09:45:40         00309113645TRLO1     XLON 
1735              129.50          10:02:15         00309125532TRLO1     XLON 
718              129.50          10:11:34         00309126102TRLO1     XLON 
836              130.00          10:28:32         00309126874TRLO1     XLON 
864              130.50          11:16:51         00309129657TRLO1     XLON 
154              130.50          11:16:51         00309129658TRLO1     XLON 
154              130.50          11:16:51         00309129659TRLO1     XLON 
154              130.50          11:16:51         00309129660TRLO1     XLON 
77               130.50          11:16:51         00309129661TRLO1     XLON 
882              130.50          11:23:16         00309129857TRLO1     XLON 
925              130.50          11:27:00         00309130138TRLO1     XLON 
148              130.00          11:32:24         00309130509TRLO1     XLON 
700              130.00          11:32:24         00309130510TRLO1     XLON 
859              130.00          11:32:45         00309130523TRLO1     XLON 
885              129.50          11:50:00         00309131537TRLO1     XLON 
885              129.50          11:50:00         00309131538TRLO1     XLON 
1361              129.00          11:50:00         00309131539TRLO1     XLON 
199              130.00          12:02:10         00309132164TRLO1     XLON 
3153              130.00          12:02:10         00309132165TRLO1     XLON 
87               130.00          12:27:48         00309133155TRLO1     XLON 
65               130.00          12:27:48         00309133156TRLO1     XLON 
256              130.00          12:27:48         00309133157TRLO1     XLON 
861              130.00          12:28:16         00309133166TRLO1     XLON 
845              130.00          13:11:42         00309134559TRLO1     XLON 
844              130.00          13:11:42         00309134560TRLO1     XLON 
883              130.00          13:30:08         00309135133TRLO1     XLON 
872              130.00          13:30:08         00309135134TRLO1     XLON 
1785              130.00          13:31:50         00309135242TRLO1     XLON 
67               129.50          13:32:03         00309135260TRLO1     XLON 
134              129.50          13:32:03         00309135261TRLO1     XLON 
1771              130.00          13:55:13         00309136815TRLO1     XLON 
1740              130.00          14:08:33         00309137408TRLO1     XLON 
2100              130.50          14:14:40         00309137731TRLO1     XLON 
605              130.50          14:14:40         00309137732TRLO1     XLON 
872              131.00          14:15:11         00309137757TRLO1     XLON 
604              131.00          14:21:11         00309138020TRLO1     XLON 
2687              131.00          14:27:33         00309138263TRLO1     XLON 
895              131.00          14:27:33         00309138264TRLO1     XLON 
2524              131.00          14:44:33         00309140901TRLO1     XLON 
841              131.00          14:44:33         00309140902TRLO1     XLON 
2838              131.00          14:44:33         00309140903TRLO1     XLON 
2386              131.00          14:44:33         00309140904TRLO1     XLON 
1103              131.00          14:51:18         00309141308TRLO1     XLON 
641              131.00          14:51:18         00309141309TRLO1     XLON 
178              131.00          14:51:18         00309141310TRLO1     XLON 
693              131.00          14:51:18         00309141311TRLO1     XLON 
872              131.00          14:51:18         00309141312TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2024 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
