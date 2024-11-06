Kenoch Asset Management Announces Strategic Partnerships with Leading Middle Eastern Banks

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Kenoch Asset Management Limited has announced strategic partnerships with prominent Middle Eastern banks to expand its wealth management services outside of the US and Europe.

Kenoch Asset Management Limited, a London-based wealth management firm specializing in tailored financial services for professionals in the oil industry, is pleased to announce strategic partnerships with several major banks in the Middle East. These partnerships mark a significant milestone in Kenoch Asset Management's commitment to providing comprehensive wealth solutions to clients across the region.

Through these alliances, Kenoch Asset Management aims to broaden its suite of services, offering bespoke financial strategies that address the unique needs of oil industry professionals operating within the Middle East. In the short time since forming these partnerships, the firm has experienced a substantial increase in client interest and engagement, with inflows from the region exceeding $1 billion in just the first two weeks.

"We are thrilled to expand our reach and support oil industry professionals in one of the most dynamic energy markets globally," said Mr. Peter Ashbourne, Head of Global Equities of Kenoch Asset Management. "Our partnerships with these leading financial institutions reflect our commitment to deepening client relationships in the Middle East and offering solutions that align with their unique financial goals and challenges."

Kenoch Asset Management's expansion into the Middle East underscores the firm's dedication to growth and to delivering high-quality, personalized wealth management solutions to clients in the oil industry. The company remains focused on supporting clients with a blend of global expertise and local insight, enabling them to navigate the complexities of wealth management with confidence.

About Kenoch Asset Management Limited:

Kenoch Asset Management Limited is a leading wealth management firm based in London and with offices in Dubai specializing in providing tailored financial services to professionals in the oil industry. With a global reach and a client-centric approach, Kenoch Asset Management offers a range of investment solutions designed to meet the unique needs of its clients in the energy sector.

