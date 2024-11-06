Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2024 18:50 Uhr
142 Leser
Evergreen Podcasts: Columbus Radio Personality, Greg Hansberry, Unveils Spooktacular New Podcast, The Empty Coffin

Greg Hansberry, formally of Sunny This Morning on Sunny 95, has launched a new paranormal podcast with a fresh take, complete with exclusive spooky stories, haunting interviews, and chilling insights. The Empty Coffin Podcast is the only show of its kind hosted and produced by a Columbus, Ohio resident.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Greg Hansberry, the popular former radio personality from Sunny This Morning on WSNY Sunny 95, has launched The Empty Coffin, a thrilling new paranormal podcast. It's the only show of its kind hosted and produced by a Columbus resident. Available now on all major podcast platforms, The Empty Coffin offers weekly explorations into dark tourism, haunted history, and creepy pop culture. The show is produced through Hansberry's media agency, Greg Hansberry Productions, and the internationally recognized Evergreen Podcasts.

Empty Coffin Podcast by Greg Hansberry

Empty Coffin Podcast by Greg Hansberry
Empty Coffin Podcast Album Art



What to Expect on The Empty Coffin Podcast:

  • True Ghost Stories: Experience spine-chilling accounts directly from those who lived them.

  • Star-Studded Interviews: Gain insights from notable psychics, Hollywood actors, and professional ghost hunters. Featuring guests like Theresa Caputo, Matt Fraser, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Moyer, Mike Love, Jay Wasley, and Dustin Peri.

  • Year-Round Frights: Who says Halloween is just one day? Enjoy your paranormal fix every month of the year!

"I'm excited to release this spooky stuff into the world! I've been sitting on so many unbelievable scary stories and great interviews for so long. There just wasn't any room for them on 'old fashioned' radio," Hansberry said. "With The Empty Coffin, I can share some far-out stories that are compelling and, yes … super scary!"

Halloween-obsessed Hansberry is no stranger to success; he was a key member of the Sunny This Morning team from 2016 to 2024, waking up Columbus alongside local favorites Stacy McKay and Dino Tripodis. He also made waves in the podcasting arena with Whiskey Business, a comedy show that garnered accolades as Best Podcast and Best Comedy Podcast multiple times from the Columbus Podcast Awards.

Don't Miss Out on This Spooky Season Sensation

For media inquiries, interviews, or promotional opportunities, please contact:

  • Greg Hansberry, host and producer

    • Email: TheEmptyCoffinPodcast@gmail.com

    • Website: Evergreenpodcasts.com/the-empty-coffin

    • Social: @HalloweenHansberry (Instagram, TikTok)

    • Join the conversation using TheEmptyCoffinPodcast

    • Available on all major podcasting platforms, including: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Cast, Podchaser, Pandora

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. A full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

Contact Information

Samantha Morganti
Director of Marketing
smorganti@evergreenpodcasts.com

SOURCE: Evergreen Podcasts

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
