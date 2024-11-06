Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Oilogix, a Canadian provider of downhole drilling tools and digital solutions, is excited to announce its official launch, extending essential services to the oil and gas industry throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. With a strong focus on high-quality tools and technology, Oilogix is poised to enhance operational efficiency in Canada's energy sector, offering tools and a mobile platform that simplifies resource management for industry operators.





Oilogix supplies an extensive line of downhole drilling tools, including hydraulic jars and reamers, that are critical for the success of complex drilling projects. Additionally, Oilogix is set to release a mobile app that will streamline the rental and management of these resources, enabling operators to access online quotes, real-time tool availability, and purchase orders from any location. This platform is designed to meet the industry's need for rapid, accessible, and reliable tool management, helping to reduce downtime and increase productivity.

"Oilogix was founded to address the growing need for high-quality, accessible downhole tools backed by digital solutions," said Rhys Boulanger, Founder and CEO of Oilogix. "Our mobile app will allow companies to manage their equipment needs seamlessly, giving them more control over resources and enabling them to focus on critical operations."

The development of the mobile app represents Oilogix's commitment to combining durable, reliable equipment with innovative technology to improve efficiency. This approach aligns with a larger industry trend toward incorporating digital solutions that streamline processes, reduce resource waste, and improve project outcomes.

With its initial service area targeting key drilling regions across Western Canada, Oilogix aims to support operators by ensuring efficient access to necessary tools and resources. The company's digital and equipment solutions are geared toward the evolving needs of Canada's energy sector, promoting sustainability and operational excellence.

About Oilogix:

Oilogix is a Canadian-owned company specializing in downhole drilling tools and technology solutions for the oil and gas industry. Serving British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, Oilogix is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency and resource management in Canada's energy sector.

Media Contact:

