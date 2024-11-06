Kolkata, India--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Dedicated VA is proudly participating in The Business Show, which will be hosted in London on 13 & 14 November 2024. This year, the company is all set to enter the show to present the exclusive benefits of having virtual assistants. To mark the way, it announced to offer one-month complimentary VA services to all the attendees of this event.

Virtual assistants can work on any domain just like regular employees. They can perform all the important time-taking tasks remotely. The company is one of the leaders operating from India delivering virtual assistant services. At present, it's covering 200+ service vertices through its remote assistants model. They can work in any domain at any time zone, according to business needs.

Joydeep Singha (Founder) - Dedicated VA

Mr. Joydeep Singha, the spokesperson of Dedicated VA, described the need for virtual assistants at present as, "increasing labor costs are alarming and small businesses are the most suffering because of this. We assign skilled virtual assistants, for remotely handling tasks, to businesses on a flexible pay range."

Dedicated VA prioritizes data security to the next level. As their trained virtual assistants directly work under the same roof, they implemented a business-grade security system to secure data. Additionally, they maintain data backup, use encrypted credentials, and provide endpoint management.

Business owners who are joining this event will have many insights to get from this virtual assistant service model. This India-based outsourcing company is fully prepared to meet entrepreneurs and business professionals at the Business Show to demonstrate its VA model further.

About Dedicated VA

Dedicated VA, located in India, provides commitment-free virtual assistant services, across the globe via its flexible outsourcing model. It offers no downtime facilities to assign skilled virtual assistant professionals to businesses in any industry. The company helps businesses minimize labor costs by offering them dedicated virtual assistants, who can easily replace in-house employees. The company will be present at stall number B-2000 at the Business Show London on 13 and 14 November 2024 to elaborate on its VA model further.

