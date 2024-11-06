Bridgewater, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation at Bridgewater, part of the Bridgeway Senior Healthcare family of companies, has been recognized as the #13 Best Nursing Home in New Jersey for 2025 by Newsweek. America's Best Nursing Homes 2025 highlights the nation's top 1,050 nursing homes out of 14,858 analyzed. The evaluation is based on the following four pillars: performance data, peer recommendations, accreditations, and resident satisfaction. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS, 2024), nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest number of facilities were considered in the study.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as the #13 Best Nursing Home in New Jersey. This achievement reflects the dedication, compassion and expertise of our entire team, who works tirelessly to provide exceptional care and a welcoming environment for our residents," said Jessica Pelligrino Tsoukalas, Executive Vice President, Bridgeway Senior Healthcare. "We are grateful for the trust our residents and their families place in us and remain committed to upholding the highest standards of care and support," she added.





Comprehensive Physical, Occupational and Speech therapies are offered on-site seven days a week at Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bridgewater

Equipped with 151 beds, Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bridgewater provides long-term care, skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation services in a comfortable, safe and home-like environment. Comprehensive Physical, Occupational and Speech therapies are offered on-site seven days a week along with specialized programs for hip, knee, stroke, cardiac, neurology, and pulmonary therapies. Education and communication are at the core of these services with the goal of helping residents return home as quickly and safely as possible.

Once a resident at Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center at Bridgewater, or any of the Bridgeway Senior Healthcare family of communities, residents will have access to a fully integrated family of coordinated healthcare services. In addition to Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care and Skilled Nursing, other services include Assisted Living, Memory Care, Respite Care (short-term stays), and Home Therapy.

About Bridgeway Senior Healthcare

Family owned and operated, Bridgeway Senior Healthcare has been a respected leader in the senior living healthcare industry since 1981. Its mission is to care for people like FAMILY in communities that feel like HOME. Bridgeway's award-winning family of senior-focused companies, located in Bridgewater and Hillsborough, New Jersey, include the Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Centers, The Avalon Assisted Living Residences and Bridgeway Care at Home In-Home Therapy. This fully integrated Continuum of Care sets the standard for improving the quality of life for seniors. Bridgeway Senior Healthcare is a Top Workplace in New Jersey.

