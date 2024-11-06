Employee Pooling, LLC: Employee Pooling Names Industry Veteran Patrick Gray as Vice President of Business Development to Drive Strategic Growth

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Employee Pooling (EP), a leading provider of insurance-focused business processing solutions for Distributors, Carriers, Financial Institutions, and Software Companies in the Life Insurance industry, announced the appointment of Patrick Gray as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Gray will spearhead the company's strategic growth initiatives and expansion of market partnerships.

Patrick brings more than two decades of financial services experience to Employee Pooling. He recently served as Director of BGA Sales at iPipeline, managing relationships with over 250 BGAs and IMOs nationwide. His proven track record in optimizing insurance processes and implementing technology solutions has consistently driven revenue growth and operational efficiency for his partners.

"Patrick's extensive industry knowledge and remarkable ability to forge strong business relationships make him the ideal choice to lead our business development efforts," said Tom Gray, Founder and CEO of EP. "His appointment reflects our commitment to accelerating growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients and partnerships."

Prior to iPipeline, Patrick spent 11 years at LPL Financial, where he distinguished himself in advanced insurance sales and field development. His innovative approach to complex challenges and talent for developing actionable strategies earned him multiple excellence awards, including both individual and external sales excellence recognition.

"I am excited to join Employee Pooling at this pivotal time," said Patrick. "The company's innovative solutions and strong market position provide an excellent foundation for growth. I look forward to contributing to its continued success and helping our partners achieve their business objectives."

Patrick holds a CLU designation and maintains Life, Accident & Health Insurance licenses in North Carolina.

