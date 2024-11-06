Anzeige
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Autism Community Ventures PBC: Golden Apple Honors Dr. Maureen Dunne With 2024 Impact Award

Renowned neurodiversity expert, cognitive scientist, bestselling author and social entrepreneur celebrated for her global impact on Neurodiversity Inclusion

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Autism Community Ventures ("ACV"), a public benefit corporation with a global network of partner organizations for the Neurodiversity + Opportunity Drives Innovation initiative, is pleased to announce that its founder Dr. Maureen Dunne was honored by the Golden Apple Foundation with the 2024 Impact Award.

Dr. Maureen Dunne, Author of the National Bestseller, The Neurodiversity Edge



Dr. Dunne, a champion for neurodiversity inclusion efforts for decades, is the author of the national bestseller and critically acclaimed book, The Neurodiversity Edge. The book made the USA Today bestselling booklist, was recently named a finalist for the getAbstract International Book Award for Business Impact and has made a significant impact on leaders in multiple sectors, including education, business, and public policy.

A cognitive and learning scientist who earned her doctorate from Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, she approaches her work from the perspective of both a trained professional and one who has lived the experience. Her work has been featured in prestigious outlets such as Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Harper's Bazaar, MIT Sloan Management Review, Fast Company, Inside Higher Ed, Forbes, Bloomberg, and Big Think, among many others.

According to the Golden Apple Foundation website, the Impact Award honors a person or organization that has positively and significantly impacted the lives of students. Award criteria include demonstrating fearless leadership in the face of adversity, delivering an aspirational vision for the future and strategies to achieve it, facilitating gatherings of leaders in education, business, philanthropy, and technology to improve the education experiences of students, inspiring entrepreneurial groups to improve student outcomes, demonstrating data-driven decision making while increasing innovation, consistently using sound, unwavering, ethical judgment, and wholly dedicating one's life to better outcomes for all students.

The annual signature award event took place at the Four Seasons in Chicago on October 28.

Contact Information

Rebecca Proulx
Fortier Public Relations
rebecca@fortierpr.com

SOURCE: Autism Community Ventures

