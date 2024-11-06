Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Altema Asset Management Inc. ("Altema") is proud to announce that its Fund, Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund ("Fund") has secured the 1st Place award for 3-Year Return in the Market Neutral Category at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, marking the second consecutive year of this achievement.

The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds by recognizing winners in 5 performance measures across 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, which is collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada to determine the winners. A total of 273 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2024 CHFA program.

"We are honored with the results of this year's Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, which we see as a testament to the enduring excellence of our portfolio management team and the Fund's success, celebrating its sixth anniversary last month," said Sam Pellettieri, CEO and Chief Investment Officer. "After a record-breaking year in 2022 and continued success in 2023, we are proud that Altema has once again delivered positive results and earned this award for the second consecutive year. Altema continues to be a dependable solution for our unitholders to generate returns and diversify their portfolios in a fee efficient process."

Please see complete Winners List:

https://aiq.s3.amazonaws.com/2024/Digital%20CHFA%20Winners%202024.pdf

About Altema Asset Management Inc.

Altema is an emerging asset manager focused on managing alternative investment strategies and making sophisticated asset allocation strategies accessible to individual investors and to select investment advisors with expressed interest in investing in our OM based Fund. Our investment philosophy combines quantitative investing with fundamental analysis. We believe this combination creates a highly disciplined and repeatable investment process and is a key to successful investing.

For further information, visit https://altemafunds.com

