OptiMed Health Partners Earns ACHC Accreditation Once Again

Reaccreditation Highlights OptiMed's Continued Commitment to Excellence in Patient Care and Quality Standards

KALAMAZOO, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / OptiMed Health Partners proudly announces it has achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the services of specialty pharmacy and ambulatory infusion center.

ACHC Gold Seal of Accreditation

"The three-year accreditation renewal underscores OptiMed's unwavering commitment to national standards and to providing safe, high-quality patient care," said Jessica Land, PharmD, OptiMed's Senior Quality Manager. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to upholding robust quality assurance, continuous improvement, and clinical care programs that enhance patient outcomes and quality of life."

Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization's dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

"The human resources department is committed to ensuring our staff are rigorously trained and equipped to meet the standards of excellence required by ACHC," said Allison Korteway, Manager, Human Resources. "I am immensely proud of the OptiMed team for achieving this accreditation once again-a true testament to our dedication to high-quality patient care and operational excellence. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who consistently strive to deliver the highest level of service across all aspects of our organization."

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS.

About OptiMed Health Partners:

OptiMed Health Partners, headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is an independently owned and operated national healthcare organization. For more than 30 years, OptiMed has leveraged personalized attention to detail to deliver customized solutions that optimize patient outcomes while partnering with other healthcare organizations to usher in a new standard of excellence. To learn more about OptiMed's innovative and personalized care, visit www.optimedhp.com or email info@optimedhp.com.

