Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Delivers Strong Third Quarter Results

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial highlights:

Revenue of $15.6 million, up 13% year-over-year

Net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per basic common share and $0.00 per diluted common share.

Non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share

Financial Results for the Third quarter of 2024

Total Revenue: Consolidated total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased 13%, or $1.7 million, to $15.6 million compared to $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Service Revenue: Consolidated service revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased 6%, or $0.5 million, to $8.0 million compared to $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Software Solutions Revenue: Consolidated software solutions revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased 25%, or $1.2 million, to $5.9 million compared to $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Product Revenue: Consolidated product revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased 9%, or $0.1 million, to $1.8 million compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses: Consolidated operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 increased 15%, or $2.0 million, to $15.5 million compared to $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net Income: The Company reported net income of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, or $0.01 per basic common share and $0.00 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.07 per basic common share and $0.06 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP: Non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.3 million or $0.13 per basic common share and $0.12 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 of $1.0 million compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 of $1.7 million compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Financial Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024

Total Revenue: Consolidated total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 14%, or $5.6 million, to $44.6 million compared to $39.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Service Revenue: Consolidated service revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 9%, or $1.9 million, to $23.9 million compared to $22.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Software Solutions Revenue: Consolidated software solutions revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 28%, or $3.6 million, to $16.3 million compared to $12.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Product Revenue: Consolidated product revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 2%, or $0.1 million, to $4.4 million compared to $4.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Operating Expenses: Consolidated operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 6%, or $2.6 million, to $43.4 million compared to $40.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net Income/(Loss): The Company reported net income of $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, or $0.04 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(0.4) million, or $(0.02) loss per basic and diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP: Non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, or $0.22 per basic common share and $0.19 per diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.1 million or $0.20 per basic and $0.18 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $3.7 million compared to $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $6.0 million compared to $4.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2024 was $15.5 million compared to $10.3 million at December 31, 2023.

Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $4.1 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Cash used for investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was nill compared to $3.7 million provided by investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $1.0 million compared to cash used for financing activities of $(2.3) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

"Crexendo delivered exceptionally strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting our commitment to providing premier cloud communication software and services and continuing our organic growth trajectory. Consolidated revenue grew 13% year-over-year, driven by a remarkable 25% growth in our software division.Our year-to-date numbers are equally as strong and are well ahead of internal and external expectations as we continue to execute our game plan, and I am excited with the momentum we are seeing. These results underscore the strength of our scalable software platforms and the dedication of our team to meet the rising demand for our cloud communication solutions." Said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman.

Korn continued, "As we move forward, we continue reinvesting in Crexendo to drive future growth and efficiency. We've increased our headcount in engineering, service, and support and have made substantial investments into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which will provide a significant competitive advantage, especially in Europe, where our growth remains very robust. We are beginning the process of migrating our legacy cloud customers to OCI. Once complete, this transition will yield substantial cost savings and allow us to redeploy resources effectively rather than increasing headcount. Additionally, we are in the process of implementing an advanced accounting system to streamline our financial closings and provide real-time insights, empowering us to make agile, data-driven business decisions."

Korn added, "We recently concluded our most successful User Group Meeting (UGM), where the excitement was palpable. Our second codefest showcased impressive applications, particularly those leveraging AI, which our licensees can develop using our scalable, open APIs. Many of these applications will soon be available to all our licensees through our platform, enhancing our offerings and opening additional revenue-sharing opportunities. This is a very exciting time, with unprecedented interest in our software platform and strong demand for our phone services. I remain highly optimistic about our future growth and anticipate double-digit growth continuing through the fourth quarter and into 2025."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include Crexendo (i) delivering exceptionally strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024 which reflects the commitment to providing premier cloud communication software and services; (ii) having year-to-date numbers as equally strong and being well ahead of internal and external expectations as it continues to execute its game plan; (iii) being excited with the momentum; (iv) believing these results underscore the strength of the scalable software platforms and the dedication of the team to meet the rising demand for comprehensive cloud solutions; (v) continuing to reinvest in the Company to drive future growth and efficiency; (vi) investments to the business and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), providing benefits and a competitive advantage, especially in Europe, where growth remains very robust; (vii) expecting to begin the process of migrating legacy cloud customers to OCI which when complete will yield substantial cost savings and allow redeployment of resources effectively rather than increasing headcount; (viii) being in the process of implementing an advanced accounting system to streamline financial closings and provide real-time insights, empowering the Company to make agile, data-driven business decisions; (ix) recently concluded the most successful User Group Meeting (UGM), where the excitement was palpable; (x) the second codefest showcased impressive applications, particularly those leveraging AI, which licensees can develop using the scalable, open APIs with many of these applications soon be available to all licensees through the platform, enhancing offerings and opening additional revenue-sharing opportunities; (xi) believing this is a very exciting time, with unprecedented interest in the software platform and strong demand for phone services and (xii) remaining highly optimistic about future growth and anticipate double-digit growth continuing through the fourth quarter and into 2025. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and 2024 Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value and share data)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,451 $ 10,347 Trade receivables, net of allowance of $72 and $116, respectively 3,753 3,476 Inventories 518 382 Equipment financing receivables, net of allowance of $66 and $56, respectively 981 856 Contract costs 1,746 1,345 Prepaid expenses 1,327 508 Income tax receivable 53 - Other current assets 35 35 Total current assets 23,864 16,949 Contract assets, net of allowance of $111 and $85, respectively 362 342 Long-term equipment financing receivables, net of allowance of $149 and $115, respectively 2,228 1,768 Property and equipment, net 438 670 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,676 1,009 Intangible assets, net 21,283 23,556 Goodwill 9,454 9,454 Contract costs, net of current portion 2,739 2,273 Other long-term assets 208 139 Total Assets $ 62,252 $ 56,160 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 746 $ 769 Accrued expenses 6,669 5,951 Finance leases 39 75 Notes payable 473 457 Operating lease liabilities 555 566 Income tax payable - 53 Contract liabilities 2,668 2,390 Total current liabilities 11,150 10,261 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 255 198 Finance leases, net of current portion 3 23 Notes payable, net of current portion 236 592 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,139 473 Total liabilities 12,783 11,547 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 50,000,000 shares, 27,031,433 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 26,130,218 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 27 26 Additional paid-in capital 136,587 132,888 Accumulated deficit (87,297 ) (88,467 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 152 166 Total stockholders' equity 49,469 44,613 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 62,252 $ 56,160

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Service revenue $ 7,953 $ 7,517 $ 23,865 $ 21,983 Software solutions revenue 5,860 4,691 16,331 12,729 Product revenue 1,814 1,666 4,402 4,323 Total revenue 15,627 13,874 44,598 39,035 Operating expenses: Cost of service revenue 3,336 3,173 9,691 9,312 Cost of software solutions revenue 1,686 1,327 4,523 3,805 Cost of product revenue 1,081 923 2,507 2,643 Selling and marketing 4,221 3,502 12,206 10,924 General and administrative 3,695 3,309 10,423 10,473 Research and development 1,473 1,276 4,050 3,605 Total operating expenses 15,492 13,510 43,400 40,762 Income/(loss) from operations 135 364 1,198 (1,727 ) Other income/(expense): Interest expense (7 ) (36 ) (31 ) (111 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment - 1,459 - 1,459 Other income/(expense), net 66 (50 ) 103 37 Total other income/(expense), net 59 1,373 72 1,385 Income/(loss) before income tax 194 1,737 1,270 (342 ) Income tax (provision)/benefit (46 ) (33 ) (100 ) (81 ) Net income/(loss) $ 148 $ 1,704 $ 1,170 $ (423 ) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,848,644 25,995,507 26,610,130 25,901,686 Diluted 29,857,261 27,682,764 29,827,531 25,901,686

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income/(loss) $ 1,170 $ (423 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,505 2,695 Allowance for credit losses 8 44 Share-based compensation 2,293 3,112 Non-cash operating lease amortization (12 ) (3 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment - (1,459 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (247 ) (584 ) Contract assets (35 ) 2 Equipment financing receivables (608 ) (770 ) Inventories (136 ) 207 Contract costs (867 ) (994 ) Prepaid expenses (819 ) (560 ) Income tax receivable (53 ) - Other assets (69 ) 210 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 695 (169 ) Income tax payable (53 ) (12 ) Contract liabilities 335 (409 ) Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities 4,107 887 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment - (92 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment - 3,792 Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities - 3,700 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowing on line of credit, net - (82 ) Repayments made on finance leases (56 ) (76 ) Proceeds from notes payable - 278 Repayments made on notes payable (340 ) (2,143 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 1,573 93 Dividend payments - (130 ) Taxes paid on the net settlement of stock options and RSUs (166 ) (264 ) Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities 1,011 (2,324 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (14 ) (1 ) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 5,104 2,262 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 10,347 5,475 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 15,451 $ 7,737 Cash used during the year for: Income taxes, net $ (205 ) $ (91 ) Interest expense $ (25 ) $ (111 )

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Segment Financial Data

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Cloud telecommunications services $ 9,767 $ 9,183 $ 28,267 $ 26,306 Software solutions 5,860 4,691 16,331 12,729 Consolidated revenue 15,627 13,874 44,598 39,035 Operating income/(loss) from operations Cloud telecommunications services (38 ) 73 160 (1,312 ) Software solutions 173 291 1,038 (415 ) Total operating income/(loss) 135 364 1,198 (1,727 ) Other income/(expense), net: Cloud telecommunications services 64 1,425 104 1,360 Software solutions (5 ) (52 ) (32 ) 25 Total other income/(expense), net 59 1,373 72 1,385 Income/(loss) before income tax provision: Cloud telecommunications services 26 1,498 264 48 Software solutions 168 239 1,006 (390 ) Income/(loss) before income tax provision $ 194 $ 1,737 $ 1,270 $ (342 )

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP") net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income to be an important indicator of overall business performance because it allows us to evaluate results without the effects of share-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of intangibles, and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) before interest expense, interest income and other expense/(income), the gain/(loss) on the sale of property and equipment, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, provision/(benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for acquisition related expenses, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and share-based compensation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. We also believe use of Adjusted EBITDA facilitates investors' use of operating performance comparisons from period to period, as well as across companies.

In our November 6, 2024 earnings press release, as furnished on Form 8-K, we included Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The terms Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income/(loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

they do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;

they do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

while share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the SEC, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income/(Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited, in thousands, except for per share and share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) $ 148 $ 1,704 $ 1,170 $ (423 ) Share-based compensation 781 843 2,293 3,112 Acquisition related expenses - - - 1 Amortization of intangible assets 755 793 2,273 2,377 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,684 $ 3,340 $ 5,736 $ 5,067 Non-GAAP earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.13 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,848,644 25,995,507 26,610,130 25,901,686 Diluted 29,857,261 27,682,764 29,827,531 27,544,993

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income/(Loss) to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) $ 148 $ 1,704 $ 1,170 $ (423 ) Depreciation and amortization 829 887 2,505 2,695 Interest expense 7 36 31 111 Gain on sale of property and equipment - (1,459 ) - (1,459 ) Interest income and other expense/(income) (66 ) 50 (103 ) (37 ) Income tax provision/(benefit) 46 33 100 81 EBITDA 964 1,251 3,703 968 Acquisition related expenses - - - 1 Share-based compensation 781 843 2,293 3,112 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,745 $ 2,094 $ 5,996 $ 4,081

