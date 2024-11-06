Anzeige
Merus N.V.: Merus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference (fireside chat): Tuesday, November 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference (fireside chat): Monday, November 18 at 3:00 p.m. ET

The webcasts of the presentations will be contemporaneously available on the Investors pageof the Company's website. The archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, Xand LinkedIn.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


