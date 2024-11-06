Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CA8A | ISIN: US3184571087 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2024 22:14 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Acceptance Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. A quarterly report can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FACO/disclosure.

Income before income taxes, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $6.9 million, compared with $9.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $5.4 million, compared $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Diluted net income per share was $0.14 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $0.19 for the same period in the prior year.

Income before income taxes, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $23.9 million, compared with $15.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $18.1 million, compared with $11.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Diluted net income per share was $0.46 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $0.30 for the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, we recognized unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development of $3.3 million, compared with $1.6 million for the same period in the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we recognized $13.5 million of unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development compared with $1.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

As a result of this unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development, we recognized reductions in commission expense from a contingent commission adjustment to an independent agent of $1.0 million and $11.0 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Revenues for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were reduced by ceded premiums earned of $24.4 million from a new reinsurance agreement that was effective July 1, 2024.

The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Russell, commented "Our revenues for the quarter continued to be strong, approaching record levels for the Company. Despite the recent storm activity in several of our market states, claim losses incurred from Hurricane Helena were not significant, and we do not anticipate that the fourth quarter will reflect a significant loss from Hurricane Milton. The Company continues to enjoy revenue growth and incurred claim losses within expected guidelines, resulting in our seventh consecutive quarter of profitable operating financial results. As we approach the end of our first fiscal year under a complete independent agent model of distribution, our written premium and policies in force continue to achieve record levels. I believe that we are well-situated to sustain this positive momentum."

About First Acceptance Corporation

First Acceptance Corporation is an insurance holding company headquartered in Nashville that underwrites non-standard personal automobile insurance through insurance companies known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group.

Additional information about First Acceptance Corporation can be found online at www.firstacceptance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements made other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements from our use of the words "believe," "expect," "look," or the negative of these objective terms and similar expressions. These statements, which have been included in reliance on the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities laws, involve risks and uncertainties. Investors are hereby cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors, including, among others, the factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed by the Company with the OTCQX. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

First Acceptance Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues

$

129,257

$

133,626

$

432,195

$

344,181

Income before income taxes

$

6,854

$

9,396

$

23,870

$

15,012

Net income

$

5,402

$

7,204

$

18,118

$

11,517

Net income per diluted share

$

0.14

$

0.19

$

0.46

$

0.30

Average diluted shares outstanding

39,120

38,379

39,021

38,233

Combined Ratio for Insurance Companies:

Loss

76.0

%

69.1

%

72.7

%

70.6

%

Expense

19.2

%

23.8

%

24.6

%

26.8

%

Combined

95.2

%

92.9

%

97.3

%

97.4

%

Book Value per Common Share

$

4.33

$

1.98

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Michael J. Bodayle
mbodayle@firstacceptance.com

SOURCE: First Acceptance Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.