First Acceptance Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. A quarterly report can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FACO/disclosure.

Income before income taxes, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $6.9 million, compared with $9.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $5.4 million, compared $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Diluted net income per share was $0.14 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $0.19 for the same period in the prior year.

Income before income taxes, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $23.9 million, compared with $15.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $18.1 million, compared with $11.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Diluted net income per share was $0.46 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $0.30 for the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, we recognized unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development of $3.3 million, compared with $1.6 million for the same period in the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we recognized $13.5 million of unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development compared with $1.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

As a result of this unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development, we recognized reductions in commission expense from a contingent commission adjustment to an independent agent of $1.0 million and $11.0 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Revenues for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were reduced by ceded premiums earned of $24.4 million from a new reinsurance agreement that was effective July 1, 2024.

The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Russell, commented "Our revenues for the quarter continued to be strong, approaching record levels for the Company. Despite the recent storm activity in several of our market states, claim losses incurred from Hurricane Helena were not significant, and we do not anticipate that the fourth quarter will reflect a significant loss from Hurricane Milton. The Company continues to enjoy revenue growth and incurred claim losses within expected guidelines, resulting in our seventh consecutive quarter of profitable operating financial results. As we approach the end of our first fiscal year under a complete independent agent model of distribution, our written premium and policies in force continue to achieve record levels. I believe that we are well-situated to sustain this positive momentum."

First Acceptance Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 129,257 $ 133,626 $ 432,195 $ 344,181 Income before income taxes $ 6,854 $ 9,396 $ 23,870 $ 15,012 Net income $ 5,402 $ 7,204 $ 18,118 $ 11,517 Net income per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ 0.46 $ 0.30 Average diluted shares outstanding 39,120 38,379 39,021 38,233 Combined Ratio for Insurance Companies: Loss 76.0 % 69.1 % 72.7 % 70.6 % Expense 19.2 % 23.8 % 24.6 % 26.8 % Combined 95.2 % 92.9 % 97.3 % 97.4 % Book Value per Common Share $ 4.33 $ 1.98

