Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CBA) ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") announces that the shareholders of the Company approved the following matters at its Annual General Meeting held on October 24, 2024 (the "Meeting"), as follows:

(i) setting the number of directors at five (5);

(ii) the election of Richard Kantor, John Squarek, James Kalman, and Robert Dunstan as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

(ii) the appointment of Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLO as Auditor for the Company for the ensuing year

(iv) re-approval of the company's Stock Option Plan

(v) approval by the majority of the dis-interested parties of the special resolution for the Company Shares for Debt Plan.

David Haigh wase not elected as director of the Company as he received less than majority support at the Meeting. Richar Kantor, Chair of the Board, commented, "The Board very much thanks David Haigh for his many contributions as a director over the last 27 years, and we wish him well in future endeavours. Given the skill sets of the remaining board members and the Company's current size, the Board does not feel it necessary to fill the remaining director vacancies at this time but may do so in the next few months."

About Champion Bear

Champion Bear is a mineral exploration company focused exclusively on the historically prospective regions of Ontario. The Company's primary targets are platinum group metals, precious metals, and polymetallic base metals deposits. Champion Bear's aim is to create shareholder value through selective property acquisition followed by focused exploration emphasizing drilling. The Company has assembled a large land position in the Dryden and Sudbury areas, totaling over 16,000 hectares. Additional information about Champion Bear can be found on the Company's website at www.championbear.com and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of resources and drilling plans which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company's securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229099

SOURCE: Champion Bear Resources Ltd.