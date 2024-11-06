Huizhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - BSL Battery - Industrial announced today that it has joined the ECOTEC (Micropower) Charger Compatibility List. This program qualifies California customers for financing under California Edison's "Charge Ready to Transport" program when their fleets transition to lithium-ion electric forklift infrastructure. As an ECOTEC (Micropower) partner, BSL Battery - Industrial can showcase its integration with ECOTEC (Micropower) in a curated network of tested and compatible battery and charging solutions.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/228923_15ad3b5514778abd_001full.jpg

These are the main criteria for program eligibility, applicants must:

be within the SCE service territory;

purchase or lease two or more electric forklifts within 18 months of signing the agreement;

procure, own, install, and operate the charging stations for 10 years;

the easement will be required.

These are the zero-emission voucher incentive benchmarks for clean off-road equipment projects:

Forklift lbs. Lift Cap Funding 8,001 - 12,000 $15,000 12,001 - 20,000 $20,000 20,001 - 33,000 $50,000 >33,000 $150,000

This program will increase BSLBATT's visibility among leading OEMs seeking warehouse lithium solutions that offer electric forklift products with best-in-class performance, extended battery life and maximum uptime. Through this program, OEMs can view optimized BSLBATT battery algorithms with ECOTEC (Micropower), such as the one developed for the forklift lithium battery product shown below with BSLBATT installed in a Yale forklift.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/228923_15ad3b5514778abd_002full.jpg

Haley Ning, Director of Marketing Center at BSL Battery - Industrial, said, "We are delighted to be included in the ECOTEC (Micropower) charger compatibility list. We appreciate the help provided by ECOTEC (Micropower) engineers. We work with many well-known companies that we admire and hope that the cooperation with ECOTEC (Micropower) chargers will take our relationship with OEMs to the next level."

About BSL Battery - Industrial

Founded in 2012, BSLBATT is an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures smart lithium-ion batteries (up to 50% more efficient than similar products on the market) for industrial forklifts used in the warehousing and distribution industry. The company's mission is to lead customers to clean, safe and innovative lithium technology platforms. BSLBATT offers a range of high-quality lithium-ion battery packs with UL2580, IEC, CE and UN38.3 certifications, including proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) and cloud platform technologies, providing customers with better performance, lower cost of ownership and greener solutions than traditional lead-acid and propane batteries in many usage scenarios. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve fleet sustainability and ESG metrics.

About Ecotec Chargers

Ecotec supplies industrial battery chargers and other power conversion equipment to companies throughout North America. The company imports battery charging equipment from Sweden, Finland, and Italy, then completes the equipment to customer specifications at its Troy, Ohio facility.

Ecotec provides world-class, energy-efficient battery charging solutions for power equipment used in the material handling industry. From forklifts to floor cleaning equipment, and everything in between.

Ecotec chargers are of the highest quality, and feature sets are among the best in the industry. What really sets the company apart is fast, on-time delivery, technical support, and parts availability. The company is focused on fast, on-time delivery and accurate order fulfillment.

Founded in 2012, Ecotec is a subsidiary of Micropower and a member of the Micropower Group.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228923

SOURCE: 500Newswire, LLC