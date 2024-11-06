Stabilis Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

THIRD QUARTER PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Strong customer demand supported by ratable long-term contractual agreements and improved plant utilization

22% increase in LNG sales volumes on a year-over-year basis

Delivered positive net income, an improvement of $1.2 million on a year-over-year basis

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million, an increase of $2.0 million on a year-over-year basis

$2.6 million of cash flow from operations, an increase of 73% on a year-over-year basis

$15.6 million of cash and availability under credit agreements as of September 30, 2024

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We continued to advance our multi-year business transformation strategy during the third quarter, culminating in significant year-over-year growth in revenue and profitability, together with increased balance sheet optionality to support further value creation," said Westy Ballard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the last two years, we have successfully reweighted our revenue mix to include more, longer-term customer contracts in emerging growth markets. As we continue to grow our pipeline of contractual revenue, we see significant opportunity to drive increased operating leverage and cash flow."

Ballard continued, "Moving forward, we intend to further invest in our LNG fueling solutions platform as we enter this next, exciting phase of demand growth across our diverse portfolio of developing markets where last-mile services remain the most cost-effective, reliable and environmentally sound choice for our customers."

STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Optimized revenue mix driving improved operating leverage. 68% of our third quarter revenues were derived from contracted customer agreements, compared to 43% in the third quarter of 2023. The improved business mix drove improved Adjusted EBITDA margins and consistent profitability.

Strong competitive position within emerging, high-growth markets. Since the third quarter of last year, Stabilis' revenue mix in high-growth marine and aerospace end markets increased from 11% of total revenue to 40% in the third quarter of 2024. The Company is uniquely positioned as the incumbent small-scale LNG supplier in these markets where LNG fuel demand continues to develop.

Pursuing expansion of Texas Gulf Coast marine bunkering operations. We have invested in design, engineering and feasibility assessments, and purchased the major components of the first LNG train, with a production capacity of 100,000 gallon per day, to be situated on the waterfront on the Gulf Coast, ahead of commitments from potential customers.

Developing capabilities for key growth opportunities in commercial and industrial markets. The Company has identified a substantial opportunity for the deployment of LNG to address the need for power generation for critical "must-run" applications in emergency response for large data centers, and as fuel for high-performance rocket engines in the aerospace industry. The Company is focused on empowering commercial end users by offering end-to-end capabilities ranging from fuel source procurement and strategy development, around-the-clock LNG production, storage and delivery, and ancillary back-end services for fuel source monitoring.

ABOUT STABILIS SOLUTIONS

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "can," "believes," "feels," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "will," "plan," "may," "should," "predicts," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect our current beliefs, based on information currently available. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among other things: the future performance of Stabilis, future demand for and price of LNG, availability and price of natural gas, unexpected costs, and general economic conditions.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2024 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors section of our website at www.stabilis-solutions.com. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Stabilis, or other matters attributable to Stabilis, or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Stabilis does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Operating Results

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Revenues $ 17,627 $ 18,598 $ 15,316 $ 55,995 $ 55,065 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 12,638 13,550 12,056 39,702 42,911 Change in unrealized (gain) loss on natural gas derivatives 13 (82 ) (267 ) (321 ) (322 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,035 3,331 3,002 9,822 9,424 Gain from disposal of fixed assets (102 ) (72 ) (1,002 ) (301 ) (1,002 ) Depreciation expense 1,776 1,768 2,003 5,344 6,006 Total operating expenses 17,360 18,495 15,792 54,246 57,017 Income (loss) from operations before equity income 267 103 (476 ) 1,749 (1,952 ) Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations 516 295 284 1,008 1,314 Income (loss) from operations 783 398 (192 ) 2,757 (638 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 81 28 60 105 (237 ) Interest (expense), net - related parties - - (15 ) - (71 ) Other income (expense), net 10 26 (3 ) 15 (127 ) Total other income (expense) 91 54 42 120 (435 ) Net income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense 874 452 (150 ) 2,877 (1,073 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (123 ) 425 57 384 224 Net income (loss) $ 997 $ 27 $ (207 ) $ 2,493 $ (1,297 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted per common share $ 0.05 $ - $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.07 ) EBITDA $ 2,569 $ 2,192 $ 1,808 $ 8,116 $ 5,241 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,582 $ 2,110 $ 539 $ 7,795 $ 3,917

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,393 $ 5,374 Accounts receivable, net 5,766 7,752 Inventories, net 218 169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,072 1,677 Total current assets 20,449 14,972 Property, plant and equipment: Cost 116,137 110,646 Less accumulated depreciation (63,727 ) (61,167 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 52,410 49,479 Goodwill 4,314 4,314 Investments in foreign joint ventures 11,557 12,009 Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets 620 525 Total assets $ 89,350 $ 81,299 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,260 $ 5,707 Accrued liabilities 3,916 4,166 Current portion of long-term notes payable 2,150 1,682 Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations 204 164 Total current liabilities 16,530 11,719 Long-term notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 7,111 7,747 Long-term portion of finance and operating lease obligations 354 21 Total liabilities 23,995 19,487 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,585,014 and 18,573,391 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 103,132 102,057 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43 ) (18 ) Accumulated deficit (37,753 ) (40,246 ) Total stockholders' equity 65,355 61,812 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 89,350 $ 81,299

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 997 $ 27 $ (207 ) $ 2,493 $ (1,297 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from operations to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 1,776 1,768 2,003 5,344 6,006 Stock-based compensation expense 293 408 513 1,084 1,695 Bad debt expense 20 (100 ) - 88 - Gain from disposal of assets (102 ) (72 ) (1,002 ) (301 ) (1,002 ) Income from equity investment in joint venture (575 ) (340 ) (332 ) (1,162 ) (1,466 ) Cash settlements from natural gas derivatives, net - (359 ) - (359 ) - Realized and unrealized losses on natural gas derivatives, net 93 30 49 123 540 Distributions from equity investment in joint venture - 1,716 - 1,716 813 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 109 (228 ) (1,372 ) 1,845 5,636 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 177 445 121 857 948 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (22 ) 1,679 1,752 (155 ) (6,633 ) Other (211 ) 64 (47 ) (51 ) 140 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,555 5,038 1,478 11,522 5,380 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of fixed assets (1,312 ) (1,376 ) (3,771 ) (3,561 ) (8,982 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 102 72 - 381 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,210 ) (1,304 ) (3,771 ) (3,180 ) (8,982 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on short- and long-term notes payable (405 ) (529 ) (129 ) (1,280 ) (860 ) Payments on notes payable from related parties - - (613 ) - (1,813 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - - - - (108 ) Employee tax payments from restricted stock withholdings - - (162 ) (9 ) (162 ) Net cash used in financing activities (405 ) (529 ) (904 ) (1,289 ) (2,943 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (30 ) (8 ) (10 ) (34 ) 8 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 910 3,197 (3,207 ) 7,019 (6,537 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,483 8,286 8,121 5,374 11,451 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,393 $ 11,483 $ 4,914 $ 12,393 $ 4,914

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 997 $ 27 $ (207 ) $ 2,493 $ (1,297 ) Depreciation 1,776 1,768 2,003 5,344 6,006 Interest expense (income), net (81 ) (28 ) (45 ) (105 ) 308 Income tax expense (123 ) 425 57 384 224 EBITDA 2,569 2,192 1,808 8,116 5,241 Special items* 13 (82 ) (1,269 ) (321 ) (1,324 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,582 $ 2,110 $ 539 $ 7,795 $ 3,917

* Special items for all periods presented consist of adjustments related to unrealized (gain)/loss on natural gas derivatives. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 also include a subtraction of $1.0 million for gain on disposition of fixed assets.

