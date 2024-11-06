Stabilis Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
THIRD QUARTER PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Strong customer demand supported by ratable long-term contractual agreements and improved plant utilization
22% increase in LNG sales volumes on a year-over-year basis
Delivered positive net income, an improvement of $1.2 million on a year-over-year basis
Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million, an increase of $2.0 million on a year-over-year basis
$2.6 million of cash flow from operations, an increase of 73% on a year-over-year basis
$15.6 million of cash and availability under credit agreements as of September 30, 2024
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
"We continued to advance our multi-year business transformation strategy during the third quarter, culminating in significant year-over-year growth in revenue and profitability, together with increased balance sheet optionality to support further value creation," said Westy Ballard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the last two years, we have successfully reweighted our revenue mix to include more, longer-term customer contracts in emerging growth markets. As we continue to grow our pipeline of contractual revenue, we see significant opportunity to drive increased operating leverage and cash flow."
Ballard continued, "Moving forward, we intend to further invest in our LNG fueling solutions platform as we enter this next, exciting phase of demand growth across our diverse portfolio of developing markets where last-mile services remain the most cost-effective, reliable and environmentally sound choice for our customers."
STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Optimized revenue mix driving improved operating leverage. 68% of our third quarter revenues were derived from contracted customer agreements, compared to 43% in the third quarter of 2023. The improved business mix drove improved Adjusted EBITDA margins and consistent profitability.
Strong competitive position within emerging, high-growth markets. Since the third quarter of last year, Stabilis' revenue mix in high-growth marine and aerospace end markets increased from 11% of total revenue to 40% in the third quarter of 2024. The Company is uniquely positioned as the incumbent small-scale LNG supplier in these markets where LNG fuel demand continues to develop.
Pursuing expansion of Texas Gulf Coast marine bunkering operations. We have invested in design, engineering and feasibility assessments, and purchased the major components of the first LNG train, with a production capacity of 100,000 gallon per day, to be situated on the waterfront on the Gulf Coast, ahead of commitments from potential customers.
Developing capabilities for key growth opportunities in commercial and industrial markets. The Company has identified a substantial opportunity for the deployment of LNG to address the need for power generation for critical "must-run" applications in emergency response for large data centers, and as fuel for high-performance rocket engines in the aerospace industry. The Company is focused on empowering commercial end users by offering end-to-end capabilities ranging from fuel source procurement and strategy development, around-the-clock LNG production, storage and delivery, and ancillary back-end services for fuel source monitoring.
ABOUT STABILIS SOLUTIONS
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "can," "believes," "feels," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "will," "plan," "may," "should," "predicts," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect our current beliefs, based on information currently available. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among other things: the future performance of Stabilis, future demand for and price of LNG, availability and price of natural gas, unexpected costs, and general economic conditions.
The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2024 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors section of our website at www.stabilis-solutions.com. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Stabilis, or other matters attributable to Stabilis, or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.
Stabilis does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Operating Results
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Revenues
$
17,627
$
18,598
$
15,316
$
55,995
$
55,065
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues
12,638
13,550
12,056
39,702
42,911
Change in unrealized (gain) loss on natural gas derivatives
13
(82
)
(267
)
(321
)
(322
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,035
3,331
3,002
9,822
9,424
Gain from disposal of fixed assets
(102
)
(72
)
(1,002
)
(301
)
(1,002
)
Depreciation expense
1,776
1,768
2,003
5,344
6,006
Total operating expenses
17,360
18,495
15,792
54,246
57,017
Income (loss) from operations before equity income
267
103
(476
)
1,749
(1,952
)
Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations
516
295
284
1,008
1,314
Income (loss) from operations
783
398
(192
)
2,757
(638
)
Other income (expense):
Interest income (expense), net
81
28
60
105
(237
)
Interest (expense), net - related parties
-
-
(15
)
-
(71
)
Other income (expense), net
10
26
(3
)
15
(127
)
Total other income (expense)
91
54
42
120
(435
)
Net income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense
874
452
(150
)
2,877
(1,073
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(123
)
425
57
384
224
Net income (loss)
$
997
$
27
$
(207
)
$
2,493
$
(1,297
)
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic and diluted per common share
$
0.05
$
-
$
(0.01
)
$
0.13
$
(0.07
)
EBITDA
$
2,569
$
2,192
$
1,808
$
8,116
$
5,241
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,582
$
2,110
$
539
$
7,795
$
3,917
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,393
$
5,374
Accounts receivable, net
5,766
7,752
Inventories, net
218
169
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,072
1,677
Total current assets
20,449
14,972
Property, plant and equipment:
Cost
116,137
110,646
Less accumulated depreciation
(63,727
)
(61,167
)
Property, plant and equipment, net
52,410
49,479
Goodwill
4,314
4,314
Investments in foreign joint ventures
11,557
12,009
Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets
620
525
Total assets
$
89,350
$
81,299
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
10,260
$
5,707
Accrued liabilities
3,916
4,166
Current portion of long-term notes payable
2,150
1,682
Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations
204
164
Total current liabilities
16,530
11,719
Long-term notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs
7,111
7,747
Long-term portion of finance and operating lease obligations
354
21
Total liabilities
23,995
19,487
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,585,014 and 18,573,391 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
19
19
Additional paid-in capital
103,132
102,057
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(43
)
(18
)
Accumulated deficit
(37,753
)
(40,246
)
Total stockholders' equity
65,355
61,812
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
89,350
$
81,299
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
997
$
27
$
(207
)
$
2,493
$
(1,297
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from operations to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
1,776
1,768
2,003
5,344
6,006
Stock-based compensation expense
293
408
513
1,084
1,695
Bad debt expense
20
(100
)
-
88
-
Gain from disposal of assets
(102
)
(72
)
(1,002
)
(301
)
(1,002
)
Income from equity investment in joint venture
(575
)
(340
)
(332
)
(1,162
)
(1,466
)
Cash settlements from natural gas derivatives, net
-
(359
)
-
(359
)
-
Realized and unrealized losses on natural gas derivatives, net
93
30
49
123
540
Distributions from equity investment in joint venture
-
1,716
-
1,716
813
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
109
(228
)
(1,372
)
1,845
5,636
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
177
445
121
857
948
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(22
)
1,679
1,752
(155
)
(6,633
)
Other
(211
)
64
(47
)
(51
)
140
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,555
5,038
1,478
11,522
5,380
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of fixed assets
(1,312
)
(1,376
)
(3,771
)
(3,561
)
(8,982
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
102
72
-
381
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,210
)
(1,304
)
(3,771
)
(3,180
)
(8,982
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on short- and long-term notes payable
(405
)
(529
)
(129
)
(1,280
)
(860
)
Payments on notes payable from related parties
-
-
(613
)
-
(1,813
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
-
-
-
-
(108
)
Employee tax payments from restricted stock withholdings
-
-
(162
)
(9
)
(162
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(405
)
(529
)
(904
)
(1,289
)
(2,943
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(30
)
(8
)
(10
)
(34
)
8
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
910
3,197
(3,207
)
7,019
(6,537
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
11,483
8,286
8,121
5,374
11,451
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
12,393
$
11,483
$
4,914
$
12,393
$
4,914
Non-GAAP Measures
Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
997
$
27
$
(207
)
$
2,493
$
(1,297
)
Depreciation
1,776
1,768
2,003
5,344
6,006
Interest expense (income), net
(81
)
(28
)
(45
)
(105
)
308
Income tax expense
(123
)
425
57
384
224
EBITDA
2,569
2,192
1,808
8,116
5,241
Special items*
13
(82
)
(1,269
)
(321
)
(1,324
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,582
$
2,110
$
539
$
7,795
$
3,917
*
Special items for all periods presented consist of adjustments related to unrealized (gain)/loss on natural gas derivatives. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 also include a subtraction of $1.0 million for gain on disposition of fixed assets.
