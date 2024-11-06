Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A3D38R | ISIN: US0547548588 | Ticker-Symbol: AY20
Stuttgart
31.10.24
08:15 Uhr
1,760 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2024 23:26 Uhr
112 Leser
Aytu BioPharma, Inc: Aytu BioPharma to Report Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Operational and Financial Results on November 13, 2024

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, will report its operational and financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025, after the market close on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast that same day, Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 545-0320 for United States callers or +1 (973) 528-0002 for international callers and using the participant access code 428941.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/51583, and accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ under Events & Presentations.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 27, 2024 at (877) 481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay access code 51583.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors

Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
moki@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
