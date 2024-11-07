Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Further to its press release dated October 10, 2024, Millbank Mining Corp. (TSXV: MILL) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, effective November 13, 2024 the Company will change its name from "Millbank Mining Corp." to "Primary Hydrogen Corp." The name change was approved by resolution of the board of directors of the Company dated August 9, 2024.

Accordingly, the Company's common shares will commence trading on a post-name change basis at the opening of the market on November 13, 2024, under the new trading symbol "HDRO".

Trading on a Post-Name Change Basis: November 13, 2024

Trading Symbol: HDRO

NEW CUSIP: 74167W103

NEW ISIN: CA74167W1032

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen Corp. is a mineral exploration company currently focused on its Arthur Lake Copper project in British Columbia and Blakelock hydrogen project in Ontario.

Forward-Looking Information

