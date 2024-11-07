Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - The Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN) ("HashCo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to change its name to "Street Capital Inc." (the "Name Change") and its ticker symbol to "STRC."

The Name Change was approved by the board of directors on the Company in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and the Company's articles of incorporation on October 30th, 2024. The Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the Name Change and upon completion of the Name Change, common shares of the Company will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP and ISIN number.

Additionally, further to the Company's press release dated May 29, 2024, the Company anticipates that the sale of its assets to 1000592191 Ontario Inc. ("191 Ontario") will close on November 8th, 2024. 191 Ontario will acquire all or substantially all of the Company's assets including the physical inventory and intellectual property relating to HashCo's business for a total cash purchase price of C$350,000 plus the value of the Company's physical inventory (the "Asset Sale"). The Name Change is a condition precedent to the closing of the Asset Sale. Following the Asset Sale, the Company anticipates being placed on inactive status by the CSE. Consequently, on or about November 8th, 2024, the Company's common shares are expected to trade under its new name and the new ticker symbol "STRC.X".

About The Hash Corporation

HashCo is a Canadian company focused on the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products. HashCo applies its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of high-quality cannabis resin products, which are all-natural and free of additives and carcinogenic solvents. The Company intends to tailor its product offerings to pay tribute to historic traditions, fragrances and tastes, while upholding the highest health and safety standards.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company's intention to affect the Name Change and change in ticker symbol, the Asset Sale, and the stated plans of the Company.

Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to obtain all necessary approvals required to complete the Name Change and the Asset Sale; and the Company's ability to carry out its stated plans.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the Company's inability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to obtain all necessary approvals required to complete the Name Change and change in ticker symbol; the Company's ability to close the Asset Sale; and the Company's ability to carry out its stated plans.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

