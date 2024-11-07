Tesla's stock experienced a significant uptick, with pre-market trading indicating a potential rise to $285.67, marking the highest level since mid-2023. This surge follows the company's announcement of impressive production figures and strategic employee initiatives. Tesla recently celebrated the manufacture of its seven millionth vehicle, underscoring its continued market dominance. The third quarter of 2024 saw a 9% increase in production to nearly 470,000 vehicles, accompanied by a 6% rise in deliveries.

Boosting Employee Morale and Investor Confidence

To enhance workforce satisfaction and retention, Tesla revealed plans for a 4% salary increase effective November 1st, along with the conversion of 500 temporary positions to permanent roles. These measures have resonated positively with investors, contributing to the stock's upward trajectory. Despite potential market fluctuations, analysts remain optimistic, projecting an earnings per share of $2.41 for the full year 2024. This forecast reflects enduring confidence in Tesla's long-term performance and market position, potentially edging the company closer to a trillion-dollar market capitalization.

