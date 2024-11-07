Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 02:14 Uhr
Mushiny Intelligence: Mushiny Unveils 3D Sorter Mini and MIX Pro: Leading a New Era of Efficient Warehouse Solutions

HUZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mushiny, the world's leading tech company specializing in logistics robot intelligent systems, has announced two groundbreaking solutions that redefine automation and high-density storage in the warehousing sector. These launches showcase Mushiny's commitment to innovation and efficiency, catering to a wide range of operational needs in logistics.

3D Sorter Mini: A Smart Sorting Solution Offering High Cost-Effectiveness and Quick Deployment

  • Low cost, high efficiency, enabling optimal ROI.
  • Small footprint; easy installation and operation for rapid deployment.
  • Sorting efficiency reaching up to 1,500 packages per hour (pph).
  • Sorting efficiency 2-3 times higher than manual sorting.
  • High level of automation: seamlessly integrates with WMS, ERP, and other systems, supporting both forward and reverse logistics.
  • Supports dual-side sorting wall deployment with up to 100 customizable slots.

"The 3D Sorter Mini builds on the success of last year's 3D Sorter Max, offering an affordable and efficient solution that significantly boosts ROI," said Mushiny Founder and CTO, Huang Zhiming. In a Zhuji e-commerce project, it increased picking efficiency by 300%, reduced labor by 65%, and achieved 100% ROI within a year. The device offers flexibility, accuracy, and high operational efficiency, with strong adaptability.

Mushiny 3D Sorter Mini

MIX Pro High-Bay Tote Solution: Maximizing Vertical Space

The MIX Pro seamlessly integrates high-density tote-to-person and conventional shelf-to-person operations, facilitating mixed storage and picking for a wide array of products. This approach assists enterprises in slashing costs and boosting efficiency, thereby delivering substantial value. Key features of MIX Pro include:

- High Compatibility Storage: Supports mixed product storage and picking, adaptable to various product sizes.

- Ultra-High-Density Storage: Double-deep racking with compact aisle design, reaching up to 12 meters for higher storage density.

- Optimized Software Management: Incorporates mast and traffic control, automatic sorting, and shelf organization, enhancing process picking and equipment efficiency.

- Lightweight Design with High ROI: Features a lightweight mechanical structure that reduces costs and failure rates. A suspended track design minimizes floor requirements, maximizing return on investment.

- Modular and Flexible Application: Customizable modular design compatible with various totes and capable of interfacing with conveyor lines and AMR robots, suitable for diverse warehousing needs.

- High Throughput Capacity: Horizontal and vertical speeds up to 3 m/s, with multi-mast single-aisle configuration and unified dispatch, backed by durable power supply through contact lines.

- Adjustable Shelving: Accommodates potential ground settling issues in new warehouses.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550220/Picture1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mushiny-unveils-3d-sorter-mini-and-mix-pro-leading-a-new-era-of-efficient-warehouse-solutions-302298174.html

