



TOKYO, Nov 7, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station, an anime exhibition hub that utilizes Japanese anime content with a strong fan base around the world and is operated by The Association of Japanese Animations, is celebrating its one-year anniversary since its opening last October. A ceremony and entertainment-filled event was held on October 31 to commemorate the first anniversary.At the 1st Anniversary Event, congratulatory remarks were received from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Toshima City Mayor Miyuki Takagiwa. The event was hosted by popular voice actors Miina Tominaga and Ryusei Nakao, and featured a congratulatory video message from Masako Nozawa, marking her first appearance since the grand opening. In addition, characters Anpanman, Baikinman, and Dokin-chan from "Sore Ike! Anpanman," in which Tominaga and Nakao do character voices, also made special appearances as greeting characters, adding to the excitement.In the second half of the event, Tominaga and Nakao performed a dramatic reading of the first volume of Arashi no Yoru ni," a popular picture book in Japan. Accompanied by percussion-based music, the reading created an immersive atmosphere. As a surprise guest, Yuichi Kimura, the original author of Arashi no Yoru ni, appeared on stage, sharing his impressions of the reading and stories about his favorite anime from childhood in a talk session. This 1st Anniversary Event at Anime Tokyo Station offered a unique entertainment experience, captivating eyes and ears with many attractive aspects of anime.Anime Tokyo Station preserves approximately 50,000 valuable materials related to past anime production processes. The facility serves as a launch point into the world of anime, where a variety of people such as travelers visiting Tokyo from all over the world can gather and enjoy discovering both past masterpieces and the latest popular series, thereby sharing the appeal of anime and Tokyo to a wide range of anime fans both in Japan and overseas.Overview of the Facility- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (abbreviation: Anime Tokyo)- Location: Tokyu Building East Building No.5, 1-2F above ground, B1F below ground (2-25-5, Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward, Tokyo) *4-minute walk from Ikebukuro Station- Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (last admission by 6:45 p.m.)- Closed: Mondays *If Monday is a holiday, the museum will be open on Monday and closed the following day. Also closed on New Year holidays, temporary closures, etc. *Please check the official website before visiting.- Admission: Free- Official website: https://animetokyo.jp/en/Press release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20241106.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.