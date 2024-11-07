Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR





Growth in revenue1) of 16.2% in the 3rd quarter at constant exchange rates;

Growth in activity for the first nine months of 2024 with revenue1) of CHF 849.3m, up 11.3% at constant exchange rates

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity continued to grow strongly during the third quarter 2024 with consolidated revenue, including share of joint ventures, up 16.2% at constant exchange rates to CHF 272.3m compared with CHF 241.1m in 2023. For the first nine months of the year, Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue, including share of joint ventures, of CHF 849.3m compared with CHF 793.5m in the same period in 2023, up 11.3% at constant exchange rates. Details are as follows:

Revenue for the 3rd quarter:

CHFm 2024 2023 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Reported revenue (IFRS) 251.1 225.0 +11.6% +14.9% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 272.3 241.1 +12.9% +16.2% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 262.4 234.8 +11.8% +15.0% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 9.9 6.3 +55.4% +59.3%

Revenue for the period:

CHFm 2024 2023 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Reported revenue (IFRS) 788.2 738.3 +6.8% +10.8% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 849.3 793.5 +7.0% +11.3% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 822.7 768.7 +7.0% +11.0% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 26.6 24.8 +7.3% +20.2%

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .

