Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1F | ISIN: NL0000852564 | Ticker-Symbol: AACA
Tradegate
06.11.24
16:50 Uhr
32,840 Euro
-0,340
-1,02 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AALBERTS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AALBERTS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,06033,40006.11.
33,08033,28006.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2024 07:34 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts realises organic revenue growth in line with expectations

Utrecht, 7 November 2024

trading update - first ten months 2024

In the first ten months Aalberts realised -2.9% organic revenue growth compared to last year, for building technology segment -4.7% and industrial technology segment -0.7%. The added value margin remained on a good level.

Productivity improvement, cost savings and inventory reduction plans are in place to manage cost inflation and lower volumes. We are deploying our strategic initiatives with our long-term business plans and portfolio optimisation. We accelerated our operational excellence program leading to a one-off strategic restructuring cost of approximately EUR 50 million with an annual benefit of approximately EUR 25 million.

In eco-friendly buildings we continued to see lower activity in Europe, especially in Germany and France, where in Benelux and Switzerland demand improved. We continued to see the impact of decreasing end-user demand in new build and slowdown in renovation. Stock levels at wholesales remain low for our products. We saw better activity in America, Asia and Middle East compared to Europe. Our water treatment offering for heating systems continued to grow. Energy & resource efficiency in residential and commercial buildings remains a long-term growth driver.

In semicon efficiency growth continued with volatile demand. Our orderbook remained on a high level, where we are benefiting from a healthy mix of customers. Service and refurbishments remain a growth activity and we are investing in more capacity. Our further expansions are on track, enabling the strategic growth and new business development plans of our customers. We see the semicon market in transition.

In sustainable transportation we faced lower demand in automotive, both in Europe and America. Aerospace continued to grow with strong air travel demand and aging fleets supporting the need for new deliveries. The demand for precision manufactured parts and specialised surface technologies remained on a good level, driven by new developments in e-mobility, lightweight materials, sustainability and reshoring.

In industrial niches we faced lower activity with reduced demand in general industries and machine build, predominantly in Germany and France. Our order intake continued to be strong for our industrial valves in America.


portfolio optimisation
Aalberts acquired Steel Goode Products LLC in America

regulated information
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f534947-94d5-4fb9-99ea-8a3638d88df4)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.