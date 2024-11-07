Sun Investment Group: Information about the acquisition of the shares by Deividas Varabauskas

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-11-07 07:43 CET -- We inform you that on 5th November 2024 Deividas Varabauskas has acquired 0.66 percent of the shares of SIG Lux HolCo Sarl from another shareholder - Domas Kacinskas. Accordingly, after the acquisition of the shares, Deividas Varabauskas indirectly owns 76.29 percent. of the shares of Sun Investment Group UAB (hereinafter - the Company), Domas Kacinskas - 0.63 percent, and Andrius Terskovas - 23.08 percent. The structure of the shareholders of the Company is presented in the attachment. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1257970