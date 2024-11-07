With a Republican White House, Senate, and the House of Representatives up for grabs, core solar industrial policy will possibly be repealed. From pv magazine USA Republicans have secured political victories, electing President Donald Trump, securing the Senate, and possibly gaining majority in the House of Representatives. While the DOW Jones industrial average rose 3% to record highs in the trading session following election day, solar and clean energy stocks have crashed heavily. At the time of writing, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) has fallen 11%, major U. S. manufacturer First Solar is down ...

