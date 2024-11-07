The EVTEKER 01, a mid-size ADV-style electric motorcycle, swept through EICMA 2024 with exceptional maneuverability, drawing immediate dealer interest and potentially revolutionizing electric motorcycles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241105615215/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Performance and range

The EVTEKER 01 is powered by an electric motor with peak power of 10.5 kW, which allows it to reach top speeds of 115 km/h. Fast charging of 0-90% in just 1h40min and combined range of 150km on full charge makes the EVTEKER 01 an extremely powerful electric motorcycle. Whether you're riding in the city or on a short trip, the EVTEKER 01 gives you a lot of confidence.

Appearance and technology

EVTEKER 01 with a wheelbase of 55.12 inches (1400 mm), curb weight of 377 pounds (171 kg), seat height of 30.7 inches (780 mm), and a pedal are designed for safety and stability at high speeds. At the same time, it is equipped with a 7-inch TFT LCD instrument, which can more easily get tire pressure data, battery health and other information.

Adventure and sports

The ADV-style EVTEKER 01 is built for the user with an adventurous spirit. It is equipped with 15 front and 14 rear wheels, and custom ADV tread tires, and the ground clearance reaches 160mm. Whether it's on the highways, dirt road, sandy road, waterlogged surface or gravel, this motorcycle will give you excellent maneuverability. At the same time, the motorcycle is equipped with standard ABS and a closable TCS system, which can help you stay safe.

Markets and suppliers

At EICMA 2024, EVTEKER also exhibited the much-talked-about EVTEKER 01 police official series, and the 02MAX full-size electric off-road vehicle and 03 urban sports pedal that will be mass-produced in 2025.

Conclusion

As the fastest electric motorcycles to achieve mass production and delivery, the EVTEKER 01 optimizes the riding experience and driving habits, providing both combustion and electric motorcycle riders with excellent maneuverability. If you're looking for the perfect electric motorcycle, this could be the ultimate option for you.

If you are interested in becoming a partner of EVTEKER, you are welcome to join us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241105615215/en/

Contacts:

Please contact puyaqin@evteker.com