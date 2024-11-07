Johnson is co-founder of Boston-based Affinia Therapeutics and former CEO of UK biopharma Adrestia Therapeutics

Kesmalea's SELFTAC® platform is designed to solve the 'size problem' of large, bifunctional protein degraders by transforming them into small molecules

SELFTAC drug candidates will combine oral dosing and CNS penetration with powerful protein degradation and a rational design process

Kesmalea Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics founded on the ability to transform large protein degraders into small molecules, today announced the appointment of experienced life sciences executive Robert Johnson as its Chief Executive Officer. Johnson will oversee the next phase of Kesmalea's growth as it defines a new small molecule approach to targeted protein degradation (TPD) that reliably enables oral dosing and central nervous system (CNS) penetration. The approach builds on the clinically validated power of the most prominent class of protein degraders, often referred to as PROTACs, while addressing the undesirable attributes created by their large molecular size.

"While the field of targeted protein degradation holds great promise for medicine, the 'size problem' of large degraders has been an enduring challenge which narrows their clinical applicability, so I am excited to join a team with a widely applicable solution to the issue," said Johnson. "We believe our proprietary SELFTAC platform can significantly de-risk and accelerate TPD discovery and deliver drug candidates with an enhanced clinical profile that broaden applications of TPD into important disease areas. We look forward to engaging with other TPD developers to enable a new class of protein degrader."

SELFTAC uses a reversible linker placed between the two main components, or "warheads", of a large protein degrader such as a PROTAC, converting it into two small molecules. These molecules are designed to self-assemble to form the full bifunctional degrader at the intended location in the body. Their small size greatly facilitates oral bioavailability and the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier that protects the CNS. Through its libraries of SELFTAC small molecule monomers, Kesmalea retains the rational aspects of bifunctional degrader design while accelerating and de-risking the discovery process. The SELFTAC technology was the basis for Kesmalea's £25m Series A financing in 2022 led by Syncona Limited alongside Oxford Science Enterprises.

"Rob has a track record of successfully building innovative biopharmas and is an ideal leader for Kesmalea as it builds on fundamental validation of its platform and plans a path to the clinic," said Clive Dix, Chair of the Kesmalea Board. "The onward development of Kesmalea's SELFTAC platform will benefit from his experience and ability to build a strong team that can translate a compelling scientific vision into value for patients and investors."

Johnson joins Kesmalea after serving as Chief Executive Officer of Adrestia Therapeutics, a leader in the field of synthetic rescue that was acquired by global biopharmaceutical company Insmed Incorporated in 2023. Following the acquisition, Johnson served as a Senior Vice President and Cambridge, UK Site Head for Insmed, leading the development of synthetic rescue drugs for genetically driven diseases.

Prior to Adrestia, Johnson was co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Affinia Therapeutics, a Boston-based gene therapy company engineering next-generation AAV capsids. Affinia's Series A was backed by noted life sciences investors NEA, Atlas and F-Prime, and was followed by a $1.6 billion strategic alliance with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to Affinia, in 2009 Johnson co-founded and was Managing Partner at Alacrita, a multinational biotech and pharmaceutical strategy consulting firm. While working at Alacrita, Johnson also founded Foothold America, a fast-growing facilitator of market entry into the U.S. for the life sciences and other industries. He began his career at Onyvax, a 3i and SR One portfolio company developing allogeneic whole cell cancer vaccines.

About Kesmalea Therapeutics

Kesmalea is developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics founded on the ability to transform large protein degraders into small molecules. This is achieved through SELFTAC®, a platform designed to combine the power of protein degradation with advantages such as oral bioavailability and central nervous system (CNS) penetration, among other attributes. Kesmalea's current research spans targets in oncology and diseases of the CNS, with broader applicability. The company is built on foundational scientific work by founder CSO Harry Finch, Ph.D., a noted medicinal chemist and entrepreneur. Kesmalea has offices and labs in London, UK. Kesmalea's £25m Series A was led by Syncona Ltd alongside Oxford Science Enterprises. For more information, please visit: www.kesmalea.com.

