Additional footprint and new roles to support global demand for complex minimally invasive medical devices

Expanded facility officially opened by Freudenberg Group CEO

Freudenberg Medical, a leading global design, development and manufacturing partner for minimally invasive medical devices, has announced the creation of 250 new jobs at the official opening of its newly expanded facility in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, Ireland.

Part of the Freudenberg Group, Freudenberg Medical is a global contract design and manufacturing partner to the medical device and biopharma industry with operations in key MedTech hubs across the US, Europe, Asia and Costa Rica.

Dr. Mohsen Sohi, CEO of the Freudenberg Group, officially opened the newly expanded facility today. The expansion adds 16,500 sq. ft. to the Carrick-on-Shannon facility, bringing the total site footprint in Co. Leitrim to 157,000 sq. ft. The newly announced jobs will increase existing staffing levels in Carrick-on-Shannon by over a third to 950 people by 2026.

The expansion will help Freudenberg Medical to meet accelerating global demand for its products and solutions. As part of the expansion, the company is enhancing technologies to deliver next generation catheter solutions for its global customer base. Producing some of the most advanced and intricate catheters in modern healthcare, the site has built a global reputation as a trusted partner for medical device companies specializing in electrophysiology, structural heart, and peripheral vascular therapies.

Freudenberg Medical currently employs over 1,000 people in Ireland, shipping over 16 million complex catheters each year from a combined 200,000 sq. ft. manufacturing footprint at its facilities in Co. Leitrim and Co. Galway. In 2023, the company also expanded its facility in Galway, increasing manufacturing area by 50% and announcing the addition of 100 new jobs.

Commenting on today's announcement, CEO of Freudenberg Medical, Dr. Mark Ostwald, said the expansion was another significant milestone for the company's global growth and its Irish operations.

"Ireland has established a world-renowned reputation in the life sciences sector and holds strategic importance within Freudenberg Medical's global network. With a 25-year history in the country, this latest investment further enhances our world-class operations here. The proven excellence of our local teams has earned the confidence of our customers, which has in turn driven strong global demand. This success shaped our decision to invest in expanding our operations, allowing us to continue delivering innovative solutions to the medical device industry."

Vice President and General Manager of Freudenberg Medical's Co. Leitrim facility, Barry Regan, said:

"Today marks a proud achievement for our Carrick-on-Shannon team as we expand capacity and capability to meet accelerating demand for our products and solutions. We plan to enhance technologies at our site to reinforce and sustain the reputation we have built as a global leader in our field. The official opening and announcement of 250 new jobs is a testament to the dedication of our talented teams."

Recruitment for the newly announced positions at Freudenberg Medical is underway for roles in engineering, research development, manufacturing operations and support services.

The company's Irish operations were originally established as joint venture partnerships with the former VistaMed operations in Co. Leitrim and Cambus Medical in Co. Galway which are now part of Freudenberg Medical's global operations.

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is an innovative partner for the design, development and manufacture of medical devices and components that play a critical role in a variety of medical and pharmaceutical applications. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 2,800 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical enables medical innovation through its vertically integrated capabilities: from complex catheters, hypotubes, needles, balloons, and coating solutions for minimally invasive products to precision molded components and biopharmaceutical tubing. www.freudenbergmedical.com

Freudenberg Medical is part of the Freudenberg Group, a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers, and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for about 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, technical textiles, filters, cleaning technologies and products, specialty chemicals, medical products, batteries and fuel cells. Innovation strength, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The 175-year-old company lives by its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and proactive, responsible action. In 2023, the Freudenberg Group employed over 52,000 people in around 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of more than €11.9 billion. www.freudenberg.com

