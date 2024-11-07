Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Notice of Interim Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07

7 November 2024

Capital Gearing Trust

(the "Company")

Notice of Interim Results

Capital Gearing Trust (LSE: CGT), the FTSE 250 investment trust focused on preserving and, over time, growing shareholders' real wealth, intends to publish its results for the six months ended 30 September 2024 on Wednesday 13 November 2024.

Analyst Call

On the day of the results there will be a webinar call for analysts at 09:30 a.m. GMT, hosted by Co-Manager Alastair Laing and Portfolio Manager Emma Moriarty.

Analysts wishing to register should contact SEC Newgate by email on cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk where further details will be provided.

The results and presentation materials will also be posted on the Company's website on the day of results.

Retail Investor Webinar

As previously announced on 8 October 2024, Capital Gearing Trust will also provide a live presentation for retail investors on Monday 18 November 2024 at 11:00 a.m. GMT, further details for which can be found here. The webinar will be hosted by Co-Manager Chris Clothier and Portfolio Manager Emma Moriarty.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted at any time before or during the live presentation.

For further information contact:

CG Asset Management Limited

Investment Manager

Tel:020 3906 1633

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Tel: 07376 982071

SEC Newgate UK

Financial Communications

cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk

Tel: 020 3757 6882


