Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TJP | ISIN: CA82509L1076 | Ticker-Symbol: 307
Tradegate
07.11.24
08:35 Uhr
76,29 Euro
-0,02
-0,03 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOPIFY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOPIFY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,8576,2909:04
75,8576,2909:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2024 08:10 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brizy.io: Brizy Unveils New Shopify App: Craft Stunning Store Pages, No Code Required

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2024, a leader in website building across multiple platforms, is excited to announce the launch of Brizy for Shopify-a powerful, no-code landing page builder designed specifically for Shopify store owners. With Brizy for Shopify, users can create high-converting, visually stunning landing pages using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, empowering businesses to enhance their storefronts effortlessly.

Brizy-Shopify-1080x1080_v2[25]

Brizy for Shopify provides an ideal solution for store owners, freelancers, and agencies who want to build visually appealing, conversion-driven landing pages. With its drag-and-drop interface, users can design custom homepages, product showcases, and marketing materials-all without needing any coding skills. The tool is designed to eliminate design and technical barriers, making it accessible for anyone looking to optimize their online store.

For a limited time, Shopify users can try Brizy's Free plan, which allows them to build landing pages at no cost, offering a risk-free opportunity to explore the platform's features. Brizy's library includes over 90 professionally designed templates, along with advanced elements like countdowns, popups, and alert bars, all designed to boost conversions and increase store sales.

"At Brizy, our mission is to deliver an intuitive, seamless website-building experience across platforms," said Dimi Baitanciuc, CEO of Brizy. "Whether on Shopify, WordPress, or Brizy Cloud, we aim to empower users to build high-converting, visually stunning websites-without the complexity of coding or design barriers. We're excited to see how Shopify users will leverage Brizy to elevate their storefronts and grow their businesses."

Brizy for Shopify is the latest addition to the company's multi-platform website-building suite, which also includes:

  • Brizy for WordPress (https://www.brizy.io/wordpress?utm_source=media&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=shopify&utm_id=pr): A drag-and-drop editor simplifying WordPress site creation for users of all levels.
  • Brizy Cloud (https://www.brizy.io/cloud?utm_source=media&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=shopify&utm_id=pr): A hosted platform offering website-building with integrated hosting, domain management, and AI-powered design tools.
  • Brizy White Label AI (https://www.brizy.io/white-label-ai-website-builder?utm_source=media&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=shopify&utm_id=pr): A feature allowing agencies and businesses to brand Brizy's platform as their own, complete with high-conversion templates and intuitive design tools.

Brizy continues to innovate with solutions aimed at making website creation faster, easier, and more accessible across platforms.

About Brizy
London-based Brizy is a VC-backed technology company specializing in next-generation website-building solutions. Brizy's offerings span WordPress, Shopify, Brizy Cloud, and White Label AI, all designed to help businesses grow their online presence with ease.
www.brizy.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6283bdc9-095b-4a9b-aa3e-9eb851d819fa


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.