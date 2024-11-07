Elapath Energy and Renewable Ergon Set to Launch Phase One of Transformative Solar Project in Taiwan

CElapath Energy, led by CEO Eden A. Kaya, in collaboration with RenewableErgon under the leadership of Robert Leeds, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of Phase One of their ambitious 150MW solar energy project in Budai, Chiayi County, Taiwan. This innovative venture is scheduled to begin in December 2024, following extensive planning and regulatory alignment with the Energy Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Taiwan. The project aims to generate clean, sustainable energy for Taiwan and beyond, with the potential to brighten approximately 30,000 homes.

The alliance between Elapath Energy and RenewableErgon has already demonstrated a powerful synergy, combining cutting-edge technology and strategic financing to advance the renewable energy landscape. RenewableErgon, a USA-registered company known for its pioneering use of blockchain to streamline financing in the sustainable energy sector, has joined forces with Elapath Energy to revolutionize how renewable projects are funded and executed.

"Seeing this project take shape is truly rewarding," said Eden A. Kaya, CEO of Elapath Energy, following a recent meeting with the Energy Administration officials in Taipei. "While it's been a complex journey navigating regulatory requirements, our team's commitment and the collaboration with RenewableErgon have been crucial in overcoming obstacles. We're on track to make a real impact on Taiwan's energy sector and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Project Highlights:

Project Scale : 150MW, with an investment of $250 million .

Phase One Launch : Scheduled for December 2024, aiming for completion by February 20, 2025.

Projected Impact : Providing clean energy for 30,000 homes in Budai, Chiayi County.

Long-term Commitment: Backed by a 20-25 year insurance policy to ensure sustainability and energy reliability for the community.

The project is poised to set a new standard in Taiwan's energy sector by integrating advanced technology and leveraging the expertise of both Elapath Energy and RenewableErgon. Through this partnership, the companies are not only focused on powering homes but also on laying a robust foundation for Taiwan's sustainable energy future.

Robert Leeds, CEO of RenewableErgon, expressed his enthusiasm about the project's progress: "Our collaboration with Eden and the Elapath team is more than just a business venture; it's a shared vision for a future powered by renewable energy. As a USA-registered company, we're committed to the highest standards of transparency and accountability. This project exemplifies how strategic partnerships and innovative technology can accelerate the global transition to clean energy.

"This solar initiative represents more than just energy generation-it's a commitment to environmental responsibility, a catalyst for economic growth, and a beacon of hope for sustainable living. The project also highlights how Taiwan's regulatory support is fostering transformative investments in green energy, positioning the country as a leader in Asia's sustainable energy journey Phase One's launch is a significant milestone in a project that symbolizes the promise of renewable energy. The impact of this initiative is expected to resonate for decades, as it will continue to support the city of Budai and beyond with reliable, clean power.

Stakeholders, investors, and community members are invited to stay updated on this groundbreaking project as Elapath Energy and RenewableErgon move forward in transforming Taiwan's energy landscape, one phase at a time.

