India installed about 17. 4 GW of solar capacity from January to September 2024. This included about 13. 2 GW from utility-scale PV installations, 3. 2 GW rooftop projects and 1 GW distributed offgrid PV capacity. From pv magazine India India installed about 17. 4 GW of solar capacity from January to September 2024. This included about 13. 2 GW of utility-scale PV installations, 3. 2 GW of rooftop projects, and 1 GW of distributed offgrid PV capacity, according to JMK Research. Solar capacity additions in the first nine months of 2024 set a new annual record for India. These installations have ...

