Adyen N.V.: Q3 2024 Business Update

Net Revenue



Net revenue was €498.3 million in Q3 2024, up 20% YOY. On a constant currency basis, net revenue growth was 21% YOY. Our growth continues to be driven by longstanding underlying trends including wallet share expansion, further diversification in our merchant mix, and winning new business. Existing customers continue to drive the majority of our growth.



Processed Volume



Processed volume landed at €320.6 billion, up 32% YOY. Platforms remained our fastest growing pillar overall as we continue to scale our customer base. Meanwhile, Unified Commerce demonstrated strong growth as we further diversified our vertical offering, and Digital continued to show consistent underlying growth trends. Compared to H1, the lower volume growth is driven entirely by a single large volume customer which, as previously referenced, has a limited impact on net revenue.



