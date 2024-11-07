Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A2JNF4 | ISIN: NL0012969182
Tradegate
07.11.24
10:59 Uhr
1.308,20 Euro
-68,40
-4,97 %
07.11.2024
Adyen N.V.: Q3 2024 Business Update

Key Metrics

Net Revenue

Net revenue was €498.3 million in Q3 2024, up 20% YOY. On a constant currency basis, net revenue growth was 21% YOY. Our growth continues to be driven by longstanding underlying trends including wallet share expansion, further diversification in our merchant mix, and winning new business. Existing customers continue to drive the majority of our growth.

Processed Volume

Processed volume landed at €320.6 billion, up 32% YOY. Platforms remained our fastest growing pillar overall as we continue to scale our customer base. Meanwhile, Unified Commerce demonstrated strong growth as we further diversified our vertical offering, and Digital continued to show consistent underlying growth trends. Compared to H1, the lower volume growth is driven entirely by a single large volume customer which, as previously referenced, has a limited impact on net revenue.

