Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2024 09:10 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MLL Legal Selects Anaqua's AQX Law Firm Platform to Enhance IP Management and Drive Operational Efficiency

Leading Swiss law firm adopts scalable, intuitive solution to strengthen IP management capabilities

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2024, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announced that MLL Legal, one of Switzerland's largest law firms, has selected Anaqua's AQX® Law Firm platform to enhance its IP management capabilities for its clients.

MLL Legal is known for its expertise in innovative sectors such as fintech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and life sciences. With over 250 professionals, including 150 lawyers, MLL Legal operates from offices in Zurich, Geneva, Lausanne, Zug, as well as international locations in London and Madrid. The firm is consistently recognized in prestigious legal publications and rankings for its extensive knowledge in commercial law. MLL Legal has been one of Switzerland's leading law firms in the field of IP for decades.

By adopting Anaqua's AQX Law Firm platform, MLL Legal will replace its current IP management system with a unified, scalable solution that integrates email archiving, document sharing, and workflow enhancements-all with an emphasis on design and trademark management. The platform's multi-tiered access controls offer customizable security ensuring the safe handling of sensitive client data, while its collaborative features facilitate seamless teamwork both within the firm and with external clients.

"We chose Anaqua primarily for three reasons: its robust reporting tools, the intuitive user experience, and the out-of-the-box system functionality," said Franziska Schweizer, head of the IP Prosecution Team at MLL Legal. "The AQX platform's reporting tools enable us to quickly generate clear and comprehensible reports without the need for manual processing. This efficiency allows our team to focus more on delivering high-quality legal advice."

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, added: "MLL Legal's decision underscores the growing demand for innovative IP solutions within the European legal market. Our platform's capabilities are designed to ensure increased efficiency and flexibility, enabling law firms like MLL Legal to better manage their clients' IP portfolios while providing exceptional service."

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated technology solutions and services for the management of intellectual propertyor LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Glagolev
Director, Communications
Anaqua (https://www.anaqua.com/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=wire&utm_campaign=MLLLegal)
617-375-5808
aglagolev@anaqua.com (mailto:aglagolev@anaqua.com)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.