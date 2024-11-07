Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2024 09:14 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enteralia Bioscience S.r.l: Enteralia Bioscience SRL Acquires TFarma SRL

Enteralia Bioscience SRL Acquires TFarma to Strengthen Presence in Italy's Nutraceutical and Medical Device Market

MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Enteralia Bioscience SRL ("Enteralia") is pleased to announce the acquisition of TFarma, a well-established company focused on the sales and marketing of nutraceuticals and medical devices in Italy. This strategic acquisition marks a key milestone in Enteralia's expansion within the Italian market, one of Europe's largest and most influential sectors.

Through this acquisition, Enteralia gains direct access to an established network of over 20 Medical Representatives and Area Managers, who are known for their expertise in the gynecological and gastroenterological fields. The integration of TFarma's product portfolio, which has a strong and consistent revenue track record, will further bolster Enteralia's growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, Enteralia plans to expand its sales network and territorial reach, supported by the introduction of new products from the pipeline of Nemysis Limited, its parent company. These investments are expected to drive substantial revenue and profit growth in the near term.

In addition to expanding the product portfolio, Enteralia is committed to investing in TFarma's existing team, recognizing the critical role they play in the company's success.

"We are delighted to welcome TFarma and its team into the Enteralia family, accelerating our future growth and strengthening our position in the Italian market. The synergy between our product lines, and the experience of TFarma's team, reinforce our strategy and ability to accomplish increasingly ambitious growth" said Antonio Maggi, CEO of Enteralia Bioscience SRL.

Dr. Claudio Ciani and Dr. Giuseppe Giuliani, founding partners of TFarma, shared, "After nearly 20 years since TFarma's founding, we are excited to join Enteralia and its team as we enter a new phase of growth. Our shared focus on women's health and gastroenterology, combined with Enteralia's significant investment in our team and new products from their pipeline, makes Enteralia an ideal partner for our future."

About Enteralia Bioscience SRL

Enteralia Bioscience SRL is an Italian pharmaceutical company and part of the Nemysis Limited group. Its mission is to promote innovative research products from Nemysis, targeting professionals in gynecology and gastroenterology. Enteralia aims to provide effective solutions for prevalent health issues, including iron deficiency, with or without anemia.

About TFarma

TFarma SRL is an Italian pharmaceutical company with a 20-year presence in the gynecological and gastroenterological therapeutic areas. Known for its innovative and effective solutions, TFarma focuses on products that enhance women's health and manage gastroenterological disorders.

Contact Information

Antonio Maggi
Amministratore Delegato
a.maggi@enteralia.it
0280862072

SOURCE: Enteralia Bioscience Srl

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.