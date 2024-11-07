Sweden Headquartered Consulting Firm, Axcelture (Group) AB Announces Opening of New Office in Singapore

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a 'new' established consulting firm, Axcelture Group are strengthening their position as an industry leader. Southeast Asia is one of the priority markets for Axcelture Group. Axcelture Group has always paid close attention to the economic development of Southeast Asia and is offering professional services to many companies in this region in response to growing demand for professional services in Southeast Asia. Drawing on resources and professional experience from its global network, Axcelture Group aims to assist companies in Southeast Asia in realizing their vision of business transformation and upgrading and contribute to improve the standards of modern security service industry in this region. This year, Axcelture Group establishes the new Singapore Office at MBFC. It is a strong testament of the firm's commitment to prepare for its journey of the next decade in Singapore, and support companies in Southeast Asia in their building- and transformation of business resilience.

"The Singapore Office represents the strategic expansion at this critical period of economic transformation in Southeast Asia of Axcelture Group Services. Axcelture has decided to open a new office in Singapore as we sense the opportunities arising from the economic development in Southeast Asia. We will make use of our global network advantages, coupled with our local and international professional services experience, to provide strategic support to local and international companies, to the region's economic transformation and industrial upgrade. Together with the offices in Europe, UK, and the US, the new office will enable us to create a cohesive service network and further strengthen our service capabilities in this region," said Jesper K. Pedersen, CEO, Axcelture (Group) AB.

