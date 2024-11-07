Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 09:16 Uhr
NAYO Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd: NAYO to Announce the Launch of Fully Automated Biobanking Solutions in Europe at Medica 2024

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From 11 to 14 November, the 56th edition of MEDICA will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany. This year, MEDICA, one of the largest medical B2B trade fairs in the world, is estimated to attract over 83,000 medical professionals from almost 70 countries. Nayo will participate in the exhibition, showcasing a range of innovative products and solutions in areas such as life science and clinical diagnosis.

A highlight of this event is our biobanking solutions featuring the A8 series products, which offers versatile three-in-one functionality: barcode scanning, fraction identify and tube capping/decapping. The product demonstrates high flexibility that you can freely select tube capping/decapping along with robotic arms and pipetting modules which featuring up to four channels to meet diverse requirements. Dual-robotic-arm linkage allows multi-procedure parallel processing, significantly enhancing the efficiency of aliquoting & sorting. Easy-to-go software settings support a variable number of samples, meeting a wide range of throughput requirements. It is also compatible with common tube types like blood tubes, swab tubes, urine tubes, centrifuge tubes, and various cryogenic tubes. The machine also shows strong expandability. The combined use of an automated screw cap capper/decapper and a 2D barcode scanner comprehensively enhances efficiency. Optional nucleic acid extraction accessories can be added to further facilitate nucleic acid extraction.

Chandler Luo, Chief Executive Officer of NAYO, said, "This exhibition is a fantastic platform for showcasing NAYO's liquid handlers and powerful innovation technology to a global audience. We hope to engage in meaningful discussions on cooperation with partners and leading medical institutions worldwide. By leveraging the flexible-based-platform, we aim to maximize resource utilization, foster close collaborations with medical professionals globally."

About NAYO

Founded in 2016, NAYO is a flexible-based-platform manufacturer of laboratory automation which headquartered in Shanghai, China, and also an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Based on our platform, we offer more than 240 configurations. Our products cover five categories: liquid handling platforms, integrated equipment, integrated modules, exclusive application products and consumables & accessories. In the future, NAYO will focus on global innovation in laboratory efficiency and convenience, continuously improving products, solutions, and research to enhance quality, efficiency, and safety in life sciences and clinical diagnostics.

Please follow our LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/nayo-biotec) and visit our website at www.nayolab.com for more information.

Contact Information:
NAYO Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd
Iris Lin
linfengyin@nayolab.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nayo-to-announce-the-launch-of-fully-automated-biobanking-solutions-in-europe-at-medica-2024-302297396.html

