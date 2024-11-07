

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and Honda Global CEO Toshihiro Mibe

TOKYO, Nov 7, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) has signed a sponsorship agreement with World Athletics ahead of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25) as an official global partner. Based on this sponsorship agreement, Honda will provide vehicles from its fleet of electrified vehicles as the official transportation at the WCH Tokyo 25, which will start on September 13, 2025. This is the first time Honda has partnered with World Athletics.The World Athletics Championships is the world's premier track-and-field competition, with athletes from more than 200 countries and territories set to participate. WCH Tokyo 25 will be held at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan for nine days from September 13-21, 2025. This will be the third WCH to be held in Japan, and the second in Tokyo, who hosted the event 34 years ago, in 1991.By providing its fleet of electrified vehicles as part of the official competition transportation service, Honda will contribute to the sustainability objectives of WCH Tokyo 25. The official vehicles will be used for a variety of purposes, including leading the marathon races, driving referees, and moving officials and athletes involved in the event.Based on Honda's vision for its sports activities which is "To increase the number of people who take on challenges through sports activities and make the lives of all people more enjoyable" - the company has been operating official club Honda teams -- including a track & field team -- sponsoring various athletics events and individual athletes. Through these activities, Honda has been and will continue to support various athletes who take on challenges toward the realisation of their own dreams.By sponsoring the WCH Tokyo 25, Honda is hoping to work with World Athletics and other partners to create the best international stage where track and field athletes from across the world can challenge their own limits and achieve their dreams.Comments by Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of Honda"We are honored to participate in the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 as a World Athletics Partner. Through environmentally-responsible Honda products and technologies, we will contribute to the reduction of the event's environmental impact. Honda has a passion to support people who are taking on challenges toward their dreams, and to increase the number of people who are inspired and encouraged by seeing such challenges. Through the sponsorship of this event, we would like to convey such a passion of Honda to people around the world.Comments by Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President"We are delighted to welcome Honda as the latest World Athletics global partner and have them on board for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 - where they will provide electric vehicles as part of our common sustainability objectives. We are proud of this partnership as it brings together two organisations with a shared vision of creating a better future for generations to come. This giant of Japanese car manufacturing will support us to help minimise the environmental impact of our event and move closer to achieving a sustainable championships."About HondaSince its foundation, Honda has been committed to "creating a society that is useful to people" by utilizing its technologies and ideas. We also focus on environmental responsiveness and traffic safety, and continue to take on the challenge of realizing a sustainable future. For more information, visit https://global.honda/en/.Head Office Contact Information:2-1-1, Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo107-8556, JapanTel: +81-(0)3-3423-1111 (main)Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.