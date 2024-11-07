Information Services Corporation (ISC) delivered another quarter of robust growth in Q324, with revenue advancing 12% y-o-y to C$60.9m and adjusted EBITDA rising 18% to C$22.7m. Net income remained relatively flat at C$4.2m (translating to C$0.23 basic and diluted EPS) as ISC's strong operational performance was offset by increases in share-based compensation expenses, increased investment in project delivery within its Technology Solutions segment and elevated amortisation costs related to the Master Service Agreement (MSA) extension. Management reiterated its revenue (C$240-250m) and adjusted EBITDA (C$83-91m) guidance for FY24, with our estimates remaining aligned at C$242m and C$85.5m, respectively.

