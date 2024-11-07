GoodWe has developed a residential solar carport that features its Polaris building-integrated PV (BIPV) panels. The carport, which is available in 4. 8 kW and 8. 0 kW variants, is designed to host one or two vehicles, respectively. GoodWe BIPV, a unit of Chinese PV manufacturer GoodWe, has launched a new solar carport for residential applications. "Our new carport features a built-in waterproof structure that requires no glue for a clean finish," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "The modular system is highly adaptable, accommodating various residential environments and slopes with adjustable ...

