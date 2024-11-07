Following success in the UK and Nordics, Ignition grows partnership with CrowdStrike, bringing the Falcon platform to Irish partner base to consolidate cybersecurity and stop breaches

Fal.Con Europe CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced an expanded distribution partnership with Ignition Technology, bringing the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform to Ignition's partner base in Ireland. Announced at Fal.Con Europe, CrowdStrike's inaugural premier user conference in the region, this latest expansion builds on CrowdStrike and Ignition's success in the UK and Nordics growing their regional partner business more than 85% year-over-year by driving customer demand for cybersecurity transformation, platform adoption and vendor consolidation.

Ignition continues to bring the power of the Falcon platform to additional regions across Europe, empowering partners to revolutionize cybersecurity for businesses of all sizes, while consolidating point products and reducing complexity. With Ignition's go-to-market strategy, channel development expertise, and robust network of leading solution provider partners, Ignition and CrowdStrike will drive cybersecurity transformation in Ireland, stopping breaches with unified AI-native protection across the enterprise.

"Innovative and driven partners like Ignition doubling down with CrowdStrike validates the Falcon platform's market leadership in stopping breaches, yielding the outcome of accelerating business traction across regions and customer segments," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "We're proud of the momentum we've built with Ignition in key European markets and look forward to bringing our cutting edge technology to even more businesses in Ireland."

"Our experience working with CrowdStrike in the UK and Nordics makes continued expansion into Ireland an easy decision," said Peter Ledger, CEO of Ignition Technology. "Our service partners recognize the unmatched protection, cost savings and simplified cybersecurity that are hallmarks of CrowdStrike, while enabling us to cross-sell and drive new business opportunities with its breadth of best-in-class offerings across the Falcon platform. We look forward to expanding our reach, together shaping a more secure future for businesses across Europe."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

About Ignition Technology

Ignition Technology is a cybersecurity distributor for the SaaS world. We believe in the power of the channel to enable and secure business transformation. We enable our partners to architect solutions that better protect their customers and help them navigate the future of cybersecurity through our people, our knowledge and our solutions and services.

By discovering innovative, emerging cybersecurity solutions, we help them de-risk their business, create value and maintain relevance with their customers whilst delivering peace of mind. For more information visit https://www.ignition-technology.com/.

