HTEC, an end-to-end digital product development and engineering services company headquartered in San Mateo, announced today the acquisition of eesy-innovation, embedded hardware and software engineering company based in Munich, Germany, and Granada, Spain. This acquisition is part of HTEC's overall strategy to further enhance its capabilities in embedded and IoT technologies, and AI solutions, creating additional value for clients and providing growth opportunities for the talent of both companies. At the same time, this acquisition further strengthens HTEC's footprint in the EU, and especially DACH region.

Photo: Darko Todorovic (VP of Engineering Delivery, HTEC), Katarina Uroševic (Chief of Staff, HTEC), Srdan Jovanovic (VP of People, HTEC), Cuc Huynh-Le (Head of Finance and HR, eesy-innovation), Günter Maximilian Hefner (Founder, eesy-innovation), Anja Majstorovic (Managing director, eesy-innovation) (Photo: Business Wire)

Since its inception in 2008 in Belgrade, HTEC has been attracting and developing top talent. HTEC's growing team fuses Silicon Valley-based design thinking with world-class software engineering, supporting global clients with end-to-end digital product development, from strategy and conceptualization to digital product design and sophisticated engineering.

Eesy-innovation, founded in 2015, in Munich, works with some of the most innovative companies in the world, such as semiconductor giant Infineon Technologies. Eesy-innovation has earned its outstanding reputation for developing scalable solutions, transforming innovative ideas into tailored IoT solutions that enhance the intelligence of business of all sizes. From concept engineering to embedded hardware and software development, they provide seamless integration with cloud services and dashboards, as well as the application of artificial intelligence algorithms, covering the entire IoT solution lifecycle.

"I am thrilled to welcome the eesy-innovation team onboard. This partnership is part of HTEC's broader strategy of expansion and investment in providing embedded and AI solutions to enterprise customers in partnership with largest chip manufacturers such as AMD and others. Joining forces with eesy-innovation, we are expanding our capabilities to deliver broader range of tailor-made solutions that drive innovation and adoption of AI across different use cases and spreading our presence to new markets. As a team, we remain committed to providing exceptional growth opportunities to the professionals we hire worldwide while empowering our customers with the latest technologies so they can innovate rapidly in an ever-changing environment. It brings me great joy to see eesy-innovation become an integral part of the HTEC team." said Darko Todorovic, VP of Engineering and Delivery at HTEC.

The global success of both companies is a result of their ability to attract exceptional professionals and provide outstanding customer service for their clients, from high-growth start-ups to the Fortune 500.

"For eesy-innovation team, this acquisition brings opportunity for professional development and career growth, collaboration with talent across more than 20 development centers, and the chance to work in different geographies and industries on technically highly demanding projects." - Günter Maximilian Hefner, founder of eesy-innovation.

By joining forces, HTEC and eesy-innovation will combine their unique strengths, enabling the development of transformative technology for world's top high-tech companies, fast-growing startups, and global enterprises.

ABOUT HTEC

HTEC Group Inc. is a global product development and digital engineering company powering the technological evolution of the world's most impactful organizations-from disruptive startups to the Fortune 500. HTEC combines premium engineering expertise with remarkable creativity, enabling its customers to innovate, design, and develop disruptive technologies and new digital products and platforms across different industries.

ABOUT eesy-innovation

Eesy-innovation, company based in Munich, Germany, and Granada, Spain, provides comprehensive services that enhance the intelligence of businesses of all sizes. They deliver reliable quality by transforming innovative ideas into tailored IoT solutions through a collaborative approach. Their expertise encompasses research, development, integration, and execution, guiding you through the implementation of your vision. By fostering collaboration among their teams, they ensure optimal quality and rapid solutions that help clients achieve their key objectives. Their offerings include end-to-end solutions for complete sensor data capture, standardization, analysis, and real-time data visualization, all under our 360° Smart Solution initiative. From concept engineering to embedded hardware and software development, they provide seamless integration with cloud services and dashboards, as well as the application of AI algorithms, covering the entire IoT solution lifecycle.

