Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A143G0 | ISIN: NL0011540547
GlobeNewswire
07.11.2024 11:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of Exchange Membership: ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V

Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the     
 additional member ID FORL for ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. as of November 8,  
 2024. The additional MPID FORL will be terminated in all equity markets on   
 Nasdaq Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki. ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. 's   
 remaining MPIDs, FOR will remain unchanged.                  
Member:         ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V.              
Terminated ID:     FORL                           
Terminated as of:   November 8, 2017                     
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753  
 2195                                      
                                        
Nasdaq Helsinki

