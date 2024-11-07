Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of Exchange Membership: ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V

Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the additional member ID FORL for ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. as of November 8, 2024. The additional MPID FORL will be terminated in all equity markets on Nasdaq Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki. ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. 's remaining MPIDs, FOR will remain unchanged. Member: ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. Terminated ID: FORL Terminated as of: November 8, 2017 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1258118