DealFlow Events Appoints Investor Relations Pioneer Keith L. Lippert as Senior Advisor for its January 2025 Microcap Conference for Growth Companies

DealFlow Events, a leader in financial conferences with a 20-year history of hosting industry events including The SPAC Conference and The PIPEs Conference, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Investor Relations veteran Keith L. Lippert as Senior Advisor for the upcoming Microcap Conference. The second annual Microcap Conference is set to take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Steven Dresner, Founder of DealFlow Events, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, "We're excited to welcome Keith to our team as we gear up for the January 2025 Microcap Conference. Keith brings unmatched experience, deep capital markets insight, and extensive contacts, all of which play a vital role in enhancing the quality of our event. Keith's involvement aligns with our mission to create a higher-quality platform for company and investor networking in the microcap market."

Keith L. Lippert, who has advised over 1,000 companies throughout his four-decade career in the capital markets, will leverage his expertise and network to support DealFlow Events in delivering a unique experience for growth companies and investors.

Reflecting on his new role, Lippert remarked, "I'm looking forward to utilizing my experience and extensive network to challenge the DealFlow Events team to raise the bar on their signature Microcap Conference. Having spent 40 years helping companies navigate which events offer the best value, I know what it takes to create a first-class experience that resonates with attendees. I'm eager to collaborate with Steve and the DealFlow team to ensure this conference provides exceptional value to participating companies."

About DealFlow Events:

With a 20-year history of delivering high-quality, content-driven events for the financial industry, DealFlow Events is known for its signature conferences in the capital markets. The company's conferences are respected for providing engaging networking opportunities and valuable insights, attracting the top professionals in the markets we serve.

For more information about the January 2025 Microcap Conference, visit https://themicrocapconference.com/

Contact:

Phillip LoFaso

Managing Director

DealFlow Events

phillip@dealflowevents.com

(516) 876-8006

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on accesswire.com