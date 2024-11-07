Sendero Resources Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Sendero Resources Corp. (TSXV:SEND) (the "Company" or "Sendero") announces that further to its news release dated October 08, 2024, the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its consolidation of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will also affect all outstanding options and warrants; and become effective at market open on November 11, 2024.

The Consolidation reduces the number of outstanding Shares from 69,904,420 to approximately 6,990,442. Shareholders' proportional ownership in the Company remains unchanged following the Consolidation.

No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 81688C300 and the new ISIN number will be CA81688C3003 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

Shareholders who hold their Shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their name will not be required to take any measures with respect to the Consolidation. Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-consolidated Shares to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, will receive a certificate representing the post-consolidated Shares.

About Sendero Resources Corp.

The Company is focused on copper-gold exploration at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project in the Vicuña Belt in Argentina. The Peñas Negras Project has similar geological characteristics to other deposits in the Vicuña Belt and a cluster of porphyry and epithermal targets have been identified on the project. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barton SAS, is the holder of ten granted mining concessions covering 120 km2 in the province of La Rioja, Argentina. The Company also has an option agreement to earn 80% interest on eight granted mining concessions covering 91.7 km2 adjacent to the East of the Peñas Negras Project.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Sendero Resources Corp.

Michael Wood, Chairman

Email: info@senderoresources.com

