Frontgrade Gaisler, a leading provider of radiation-hardened microprocessors for space applications, has introduced an additional screening option for its GR740 quad-core microprocessor. This new optimized screening option offers an ideal balance for New Space and large-scale satellite constellations missions, where both cost and radiation assurance are critical factors.

The GR740's expanded screening options meet market demand for flexible and cost-efficient solutions for New Space and large-scale satellite deployments. Mission designers now have access to a proven microprocessor suited to high-volume, cost-sensitive applications targeting the Low-Earth Orbit (LEO), without compromising reliability.

At the highest Technology Readiness Level of 9 (TRL-9), the GR740's flight-proven performance can be trusted across multiple mission profiles, in a footprint-compatible package that enables scalability to higher grade offerings for more demanding orbits and missions.

"In addition to our low SWaP-C plastic GR740, every microprocessor in Frontgrade's GR740 portfolio provides the same radiation-hardness and fault-tolerance," said Sandi Habinc, General Manager of Frontgrade Gaisler. "Our GR740 offerings allow our customers to develop flight software without any of the costly software mitigation techniques that would be necessary when using COTS parts, which brings down the total cost of ownership considerably."

The new screening option provides an ECSS-ST-Q-60-13C Class 2-optimized screening flow for the GR740 plastic package, specifically tailored for New Space and satellite constellations (NASA Class C/D ESA Class III missions). Frontgrade's new GR740 plastic microprocessor offering spans the industrial temperature range from -40°C to +85°C with reduced 48 hours burn-in time and no temperature cycling.

This latest addition complements Frontgrade's existing GR740 offerings in QML-V and QML-Q qualified ceramic package (GR740-MSV-CG/LG625, GR740-MSQ-CG/LG625, for NASA Class A/B ESA Class I/II missions), and in ECSS-Q-ST-60-13C Class 2 qualified plastic package (GR740-AS-PBGA625, for NASA Class B/C ESA Class II missions), solidifying the microprocessor as a versatile and high-reliability solution across every mission profile.

About Frontgrade Gaisler

Frontgrade Gaisler is a leading provider of radiation-hardened microprocessors and IP cores for critical applications, particularly in the space industry. The company's processors are known for their reliability, fault tolerance, and radiation tolerance, making them ideal for any space mission or other high-reliability application.

About Frontgrade

Frontgrade Technologies is the leading provider of high reliability and radiation-assured solutions for defense, space, intelligence, commercial, and civil applications. The company's product portfolio is designed to perform in the harshest of environments and includes a complementary and integrated suite of mission-matched electronics ranging from radio frequency (RF) systems and microelectronics to motion control and power solutions. For more information, visit frontgrade.com.

