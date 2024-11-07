Forefront RF secures £16M to power next-gen connectivity solutions

First-generation product brings RF innovation to the rapidly expanding cellular-enabled wearable space

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forefront RF Ltd, a fabless semiconductor company based in Cambridge, UK, today announced the closure of its £16 million Series A funding round, backed by existing investors BGF and Foresight Group, alongside new VC partners, Octopus Ventures and Cambridge Innovation Capital. This infusion of capital supports Forefront RF's mission to redefine how mobile devices manage complex RF environments, expanding possibilities for connected devices worldwide. With this investment, the company is set to transition from an early-stage startup to a mature player in RF technology, gearing up for the 2026 launch of its first-generation product, the FFM51010, to the fast growing cellular-enabled smartwatch market.

Ronald Wilting, CEO of Forefront RF said: "Securing this Series A funding underscores the strong confidence our investors have in Forefront RF's vision and market potential. With continued support from Foresight Group and BGF, and new partnerships with Octopus Ventures and Cambridge Innovation Capital, we're well-positioned to scale rapidly from engineering prototypes to mass production."

Forefront RF's groundbreaking technology, rooted in pioneering research by founder Dr. Leo Laughlin, empowers mobile device manufacturers to overcome printed circuit board (PCB) size limitations while supporting more frequency bands with simplified, cost-effective designs. The company's first solution is aimed cellular-enabled wearables, where every millimetre of PCB is critical and expanding frequency band capabilities is essential. By replacing bulky fixed-frequency filters and duplexers with a self-configuring tunable duplexer, Forefront RF enables devices to dynamically adjust to any required frequency, reducing overall component list and manufacturing complexity. This innovation not only saves valuable PCB space but also minimizes variants, reducing waste and enhancing supply chain efficiency-creating a win-win for manufacturers and their CSR goals.

"Forefront RF has created a solution to one of the greatest bottlenecks in mobile data connectivity, based on a decade of advanced research and development. Cambridge Innovation Capital is delighted to partner with Forefront RF as it prepares to launch its highly differentiated product lines into the growing wearables market. We look forward to supporting the team as they scale to deliver global impact across billions of connected devices," said Edward Inns of Cambridge Innovation Capital.

Owen Metters, investor at Octopus Ventures, continued; "We're delighted to be supporting Forefront RF on their journey, and are really excited by the Team's potential. Their patented technology will revolutionise how mobile devices are designed, reducing complexity, and streamlining supply chains. The continuing proliferation of cellular-enabled devices means there is a significant opportunity for technology such as Foretune."

Andy Bloxam, Head of FTW at Foresight stated: "We are excited to be making this follow-on investment into Forefront RF, a developer of breakthrough tuneable duplexers that can potentially underpin next-generation RF-enabled devices. This is a testament to Foresight's long-standing commitment to the Cambridge ecosystem, which is widely recognized as a great place to scale disruptive deep-tech businesses such as Forefront."

Luke Rajah, investor at BGF, iterated: "Forefront RF's breakthrough technology addresses key technological challenges in an ever-more connected world, while also delivering environmental benefits. Supporting businesses as they transition from start-up to maturity is a fundamental part of BGF's mission, and it's immensely rewarding to back such an innovative British business as it develops world-leading technology."

Forefront RF has quickly become a recognized leader in tunable duplexers, pioneering solutions for persistent RF challenges in mobile device design. Since its founding in 2020, the company has pushed the boundaries of wireless technology with its patented Foretune technology, a transformative self-interference cancellation system that addresses leakage and interference issues inherent in all wireless devices. By dynamically inverting and neutralizing unwanted signals, much like noise-cancelling headphones, Foretune enables cleaner signal transmission and reception in software-defined radio systems. As well as enhancing device performance, this breakthrough simplifies product design and production processes. With Foretune, Forefront RF is poised to redefine RF standards and drive significant advancements in next-generation wireless technology.

About Forefront RF

Founded in 2020, Forefront RF is a fabless semiconductor company poised to transform the way multi-band smartphones, wearables and other connected devices are designed. Based on award winning academic research, the company is developing a ground-breaking technology that reduces PCB space through fewer components and increases the number of supported frequency bands. With the mobile phone and adjacent markets embracing miniaturization, Forefront RFs next generation solution empowers OEMs and ODMs to incorporate a range of advanced features into their designs while reducing the overall cost, size and weight of the end-product. The company is headquartered in Cambridge UK.

About Octopus Ventures

Octopus Ventures, part of Octopus Group, is one of the largest and most active venture capital investors in the UK and Europe. We're on a mission to invest in the people, ideas and industries that will change the world.

We back entrepreneurs - from the first cheque their business receives, right through to IPO. We manage £1.8bn and are investing in more than 180 businesses, focusing on the companies solving three of the world's biggest problems: those building a sustainable planet, empowering people, and revitalising healthcare.

We know what it takes to build a successful business. We support founders through our strong teams, sector expertise and deep networks, using our people and talent to help them build a better tomorrow.

About BGF:

BGF was set up in 2011 and has invested over £4bn in more than 600 companies, making it the most active investor in the UK. BGF is a minority, non-controlling equity partner with a patient outlook on investments, based on shared long-term goals with the management teams it backs. BGF invests in growing businesses in the UK and Ireland through its network of 15 offices. BGF is a certified UK B Corporation (B Corp), reflecting its commitment to creating a positive impact across the growth economy. Read more here: www.bgf.co.uk

About Cambridge Innovation Capital (www.cic.vc)

Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) is a leading venture investor backing and building category-leading deep tech and life sciences companies. CIC currently manages £0.6 billion and has invested in around 40 companies. CIC is a preferred investor for the University of Cambridge, Europe's top source of founders for venture-backed start-ups. Cambridge Innovation Capital Manager Limited (FRN:918898) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For more information, please visit http://www.cic.vc or follow us on Twitter at @CIC_vc and LinkedIn.

About Foresight:

In 1984 Foresight was founded as a £20 million technology fund. Today, with over £12 billion AUM, it invests to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential and positive contribution of ambitious companies. Foresight's Ventures team makes equity investments into fast-growing companies that are building some of the most exciting deep tech, hard tech and enterprise software.

