The fast-growing specialist institution, Hampshire Trust Bank plc (HTB), today announced the successful completion of its first mortgage securitisation, Winchester No.1, a landmark £300 million transaction which marks a major milestone in the bank's strategic development.

The securities are backed by a portfolio of high-quality buy-to-let mortgage loans originated by HTB. The transaction underscores the market's confidence in HTB's strong credit performance and stringent underwriting standards whilst further reinforcing the bank's robust financial position.

Matthew Wyles, HTB's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"This is an important milestone in the development of HTB. Our first mortgage securitisation is a critical step in further diversifying our funding sources, bolstering our capital base and providing a sound platform for our ongoing profitable growth. It was particularly pleasing to see such strong demand from investors."

Specialist mortgage lending is HTB's largest business and the bank concentrates on financing the complex needs of professional investors in the residential property market. The Specialist Mortgage franchise is complemented by its significant presence in the development finance, short term lending and wholesale specialty finance markets. The bank's principal shareholders are advised by Alchemy Partners, a highly regarded private equity investment manager based in London.

Notes to editors

About Hampshire Trust Bank

Hampshire Trust Bank is a specialist bank, staffed by experts focused on helping UK businesses realise their ambitions. Our dedicated Specialist Mortgages, Development Finance, Bridging, Block Discounting and Wholesale specialty finance divisions ensure that businesses receive the outstanding service, lasting relationships, integrity and expertise they need to prosper. We also provide savings accounts to individuals and businesses and since we lend only to businesses, our savers can be sure their money will be used to boost the British economy. The bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.

For more information, please visit our website: www.htb.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241107965144/en/

Contacts:

Nick Andrews, Account Director, Rostrum

n.andrews@rostrum.agency

07715267232