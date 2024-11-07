Singapore Post's H1 trading was 'resilient', despite challenging market conditions across several of its businesses. Revenue increased by 20%, mainly due to the inclusion of the March 2024 acquisition of Border Express. This fed through to operating profit growth, which was up more than 60%. Divisional profit performance was mixed due to a number of issues but benefit was generated from internal initiatives and the postal rate increase introduced last year. However, there was no new news of the ongoing review of the Australian business.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...